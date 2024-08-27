USA Today Predicts New Playoff Opponent for Notre Dame Football
We've seen a good amount of preseason college football predictions and many of them have Notre Dame making the College Football Playoff.
The opponents are usually one of a handful for Notre Dame as Ole Miss, Texas, Alabama, and Penn State.
Some others have popped up but one that we haven't seen making the College Football Playoff much is Oklahoma.
Until now.
The USA Today released its preseason bowl projections for the 2024 season and it has Notre Dame making the College Football Playoff. It's opponent?
Oklahoma is who Erick Smith of USA Today has coming to Notre Dame Stadium in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
Smith must be super-high on Oklahoma as he actually predicts the Sooners win the game and move onto the quarterfinals.
I'm pretty certain Oklahoma is going to be a very tough out for SEC opponents but I have trouble seeing the Sooners make the College Football Playoff. I don't know who the Oklahoma folks ticked off in the SEC but check out the first schedule the Sooners get as a member of the SEC.
Oklahoma Sooners 2024 Football Schedule
Aug. 30 - vs. Temple
Sept. 7 - vs. Houston
Sept. 14 - vs. Tulane
Sept. 21 - vs. 15 Tennessee
Sept. 28 - at Auburn
Oct. 12 - vs. 4 Texas
Oct. 19 - vs. South Carolina
Oct. 26 - at 6 Ole Miss
Nov. 2 - vs. Maine
Nov. 9 - at 11 Missouri
Nov. 23 - vs. 5 Alabama
Nov. 30 - at 13 LSU
If Oklahoma, who starts the year ranked 16th in the AP Poll can make the College Football Playoff, then a trip to Notre Dame Stadium certainly won't seem like too tall of task after what it took just to get there.
