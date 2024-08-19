USC Officially Names Starting Quarterback for 2024 Season
It has long been expected but on Monday it was made official by USC head football coach Lincoln Riley that Miller Moss will be the team's starting quarterback in 2024.
This will be Miller's fourth year at USC but he still has two years of eligibility remaining as he enters the season.
Miller has played almost entirely in a reserve role for USC, but did start in the Holiday Bowl victory over Louisville last December. In that game he threw for 372-yards and six touchdowns.
Previous to that he saw action in 11 USC games from 2021-2023 but only attempted 59 total passes in those games.
The 6-1, 205-pound Moss was a top 100 recruit from Bishop Alemany (California) in the 2021 recruiting cycle and held scholarship offers from several powerhouse programs including Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, and others.
Lincoln Riley has long gotten elite talent out of his quarterbacks and Moss figures to do more of the same. If he's able to play at that Heisman Trophy level that a few of his predecessors did however remains to be seen.
Notre Dame closes its regular season at USC on November 30, 2024 in a game that could have huge College Football Playoff implications.
