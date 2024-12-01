Irish Breakdown

USC and Lincoln Riley Face Backlash on Social Media After Notre Dame Loss

Three years in the USC faithful are wondering when the big wins are going to come

Nick Shepkowski

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman shake hands after the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman shake hands after the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Three years ago at this time Brian Kelly was en route to LSU, where he would debut a new accent before priming Tigers fans up to nine regular season wins becoming the norm in Baton Rouge.

Kelly had been rumored to be interested in the USC job but that went to Lincoln Riley who bolted Oklahoma.

As a result, Notre Dame had coaching changes in the same off-season.

Three years in, it's easy to see who has a leg up in the success of that hire.

Notre Dame beat USC 49-25 on Saturday to finish the regular season 11-1 and clinch a berth in the College Football Playoff. The Irish will be hosting a home game for the postseason while USC gets ready for the Sun Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, or something that is very unmemorable.

As you could probably expect, former USC players and current Trojans fans were frustrated with Saturday's result yet again. Here are some of the best social media posts following USC's latest loss to rival Notre Dame.

Water Carrying Colin Cowherd Comes to Senses

Matt Leinart's Frustrations Grow

Opposite Direction of Notre Dame and Freeman

USC Not on Par with Other Recent Hirings

Lincoln Riley Doesn't Get USC?

Coaching Malpractice?

Lincoln Riley's 2024 Masterclass

USC Regressing Under Riley

Tons of Pressure in Year Four for Lincoln Riley at USC

USC Getting Worse by the Year

Financial Crimes?

USC a Dead Program?

USC Fans Can Hope...

Ouch

USC Not Built for Big Ten Football

Lincoln Riley Era Summed Up

Lincoln Riley Playcalling Issues

Fraud Alert

