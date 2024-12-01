USC and Lincoln Riley Face Backlash on Social Media After Notre Dame Loss
Three years ago at this time Brian Kelly was en route to LSU, where he would debut a new accent before priming Tigers fans up to nine regular season wins becoming the norm in Baton Rouge.
Kelly had been rumored to be interested in the USC job but that went to Lincoln Riley who bolted Oklahoma.
As a result, Notre Dame had coaching changes in the same off-season.
Three years in, it's easy to see who has a leg up in the success of that hire.
Notre Dame beat USC 49-25 on Saturday to finish the regular season 11-1 and clinch a berth in the College Football Playoff. The Irish will be hosting a home game for the postseason while USC gets ready for the Sun Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, or something that is very unmemorable.
As you could probably expect, former USC players and current Trojans fans were frustrated with Saturday's result yet again. Here are some of the best social media posts following USC's latest loss to rival Notre Dame.