What Is Considered a 'Big Game' for Notre Dame?
How are fans and media viewing Notre Dame's Week 2 matchup?
Notre Dame begins their home 2024 slate against the Northern Illinois Huskies this week. This game, unlike game 1 does not carry with it "game of the week" privileges and attention. NIU is not the kind of opponent that moves the needle nationally or with the Irish fan base.
Notre Dame nation is so used to the Irish being in marquee brand-name games, but every week cannot offer that kind of juice, it's just unrealistic to expect.
While the fan base should be plenty excited to welcome their team at home, this game will fly largely under the radar nationally, which is just fine after the media circus that surrounded the Texas A&M matchup. This dynamic leads me ask the question. What counts as a "big game" for Notre Dame ?
The term "big game" is often overused and misused
College football features the shortest regular season of all the major sports. Every game is a big deal and carries major weight. That being said, some games have more import than others.
These are the "big games" on the schedule. Games against ranked teams in tough environments. Games against blue-blood programs that have a lot of history and legacy to them.
For Notre Dame, I define a "big game" as any game the Irish play where they are undefeated. Under this circumstance, each game is a huge deal for the Notre Dame program, and each game moves the needle nationally as well. This is where the Irish find themselves this week.
Undefeated, ranked 5th in the country. Regardless of who the Irish are hosting, this is a big moment that matters. And each week that Notre Dame remains undefeated, the games carry even more weight. This is the essence of Notre Dame's history, and for the moment, their present.
