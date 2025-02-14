Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame's Xavier Watts Sees Draft Stock Rise in Latest NFL Mock Draft

Could Xavier Watts end up being drafted late in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft?

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 18, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Xavier Watts (0) during 2025 CFP National Championship Media Day at Georgia World Congress Center, Building A.
Jan 18, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Xavier Watts (0) during 2025 CFP National Championship Media Day at Georgia World Congress Center, Building A. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

This week the NFL announced its invitees to the 2025 NFL combine in Indianapolis and eight former Notre Dame standouts are set to participate.

Two of the names scheduled to participate are safety Xavier Watts and cornerback Benjamin Morrison.

Watts was one of college football's elite safeties the last two seasons while Morrison was among the nation's finest cornerbacks before suffering a hip injury midway through the year that cost him the remainder of the season.

Xavier Watts and Benjamin Morrison Appear in Latest Chad Reuter Mock Draft

Benjamin Morrison warms up for Notre Dame against Northern Illinoi
Notre Dame corner back Benjamin Morrison (20) walks with his team during warm ups before a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Northern Illinois at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in South Bend. / Michael Clubb / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chad Reuter of NFL.com released his latest mock draft earlier this week and it had both Xavier Watts and Benjamin Morrison being selected in the first three rounds.

Reuter called for the Cleveland Browns to select Xavier Watts in the second round with the 36th overall pick while he has Morrison going to the New York Giants to open the third round with the 65th overall pick.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take:

Xavier Watts celebrates a fumble recovery against Louisville in 202
Sep 28, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Xavier Watts (0) celebrates after an interception against the Louisville Cardinals in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

The two former Notre Dame players that Reuter has going in the first three rounds are certainly interesting cases.

Watts has performed as well as any safety in the country the last two seasons, yet only now are we seeing him start to climb early into the second round in projections like Reuter offers. If you simply watch the tape of Watts and don't overly concern yourself with spreadsheet numbers, he's got a great case to be a first round pick and for his bank account I hope he can sneak into the end of that first round.

As for Morrison, the hip injury is a tough one to get a feel for. He has his procedure for it but when he's able to return and be a full-go remains to be seen. When he's available he's as good as any cornerback in the draft but the injury certainly leaves question to that. Here's to hoping he's back sooner than later and can quiet some of those concerns ahead of April's draft.

More From Notre Dame On SI

Notre Dame Football: Al Golden Delivers Unforgettable Speech After Winning Broyles Award

NFL Combine Snub: The Notre Dame Player Who Missed Out

Elite 2026 Recruit Includes Notre Dame in Final Decision List

Former Notre Dame Star Ian Book Wins Super Bowl Championship with Philadelphia Eagles

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football