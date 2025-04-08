Notre Dame Star Benjamin Morrison Reveals NFL Draft Workout Plan
One of the biggest unknown prospects in the 2025 NFL draft is former Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison. His play on the field speaks for itself as he was a standout from very early in his freshman season in South Bend and turned into one of the nation's top cornerbacks the last two years.
However, a hip injury suffered against Stanford in early-October last season cost Morrison the majority of his final collegiate season as well as being able to do anything besides take meetings at the NFL combine.
With the NFL draft now just over two weeks away, Morrison has revealed his workout plans.
According to Adam Schefter, Morrison will work out on Monday of NFL draft week (April 21) at his former high school, Brophy Prep in Arizona. He will do a positional workout for attending teams as he tries to put on a show and earn a higher draft position as a result.
When healthy, Morrison is as good as any cornerback in the draft. I understand the concerns coming off a hip injury, especially at a position like cornerback where that joint is of the highest importance. Where will the talent level take over versus the injury concern?
Hopefully Morrison's upcoming workout will shed a lot of positive light on exactly that.