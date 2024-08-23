Urban Meyer Rips Notre Dame's Quarterback Situation
Many college football analysts look at what Notre Dame has in quarterback Riley Leonard and see it as a reason for hope in making a run in the expanded College Football Playoff.
Don't count former Ohio State and Florida national championship winning head coach Urban Meyer among those people, however.
Meyer joined his Fox Sports teammates on The Triple Option podcast and shared his confusion over Notre Dame's transfer quarterback obsession.
Urban Meyer Questions Notre Dame's Quarterback Plan
“I just get confused,” Meyer said. “I don’t quite understand.is a hell of a coach, hell of a person - He treats us great. I’ve known him for a long time.
“But how, at Notre Dame, do you keep going to Wake Forest and Duke to go get your quarterback? Those are fine players — nothing against, the transfer last year. (Sam Hartman) had a good season. this year from Duke — once again, a (Riley Leonard) good player. But you’re Notre Dame?”
Meyer's Path to Success at Quarterback for Notre Dame
“I guess I’m old school and starting to change a little bit, but to win it all, I think you have to have a quarterback that’s been there,” Meyer said, “represents your school, that gets everybody together nonstop and has great relationships.
“Until that happens — I think Notre Dame is going to be a good team, a really good team. They recruit great players. It’s a great place. …. But the second part of that is, ‘Has the expectations changed at Notre Dame?’
Notre Dame IS Trying to Follow Urban Meyer's Plan
It doesn't show atop the 2024 depth chart but Notre Dame is trying to do exactly what Urban Meyer is saying. Notre Dame has seen an uptick in recruiting at the quarterback position since Brian Kelly left but with how early you have to recruit signal callers now, those recruits aren't in a realistic position to challenge for a starting job yet.
Junior Steve Angeli was part of the 2022 recruiting class under Marcus Freeman but had been a longtime commitment under Kelly. Angeli has a limited ceiling despite playing well enough for Notre Dame to dominate the Sun Bowl over Oregon State last December.
Kenny Minchey enters his sophomore year at Notre Dame with virtually no playing time in college. Because of that he's an afterthought for the starting quarterback position this fall.
CJ Carr enters his freshman year after being the sixth-ranked quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class. Carr will take some grooming but between him and Minchey, the plan is for this to be the last year of Notre Dame having to dive into the transfer portal to find a starting quarterback.
Urban Meyer Questions Notre Dame's Desire to Win Big
“When I was there with Lou Holtz, it was always national championship or bust. I’m not sure that’s the standard anymore. And I hope they get back to that. I think they can.”
What is worth noting here is that Meyer was only an assistant for Lou Holtz for one year at Notre Dame, 1996. Meyer spent from 1997-2000 under Bob Davie where maybe those in the program spoke to championship expectations, but a 30-19 record in those five seasons
“You need to go get you an All-American,” Meyer said. “That Brady Quinn. Coach him up and let him build that culture for three years.”
That's exactly what Notre Dame is trying to do with Minchey and Carr, but clearly that's not evident at the surface level nationally yet, nor should it necessarily be.
