2023 Tight End Cooper Flanagan Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has picked up its first offensive commit of the 2023 class in tight end Cooper Flanagan

Notre Dame picked up a commitment from Concord (Calif.) De La Salle tight end Cooper Flanagan, which means the Irish offensive staff is now on the board in the 2023 class.

Flanagan ranks as the nation's No. 93 overall player in the country according to 247Sports. He continues Notre Dame's string of landing top tight ends.

The 6-5, 230-pounder is a bit of a throwback tight end, possessing excellent size and the potential to develop into an outstanding blocker. Flanagan is also a quality athlete that presents matchup problems in the short to intermediate zones.

Flanagan picked Notre Dame over offers from Michigan, Florida State, Tennessee, Washington, Utah, Michigan State, Colorado, California, Arizona and Oregon State.

