Cornerback Jaden Mickey Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame is now on the board at cornerback, landing Corona (Calif.) Centennial standout Jaden Mickey, who committed to the Fighting Irish today.

Mickey picked Notre Dame over his other finalists, Oregon, California and Northwestern. The 5-11, 175-pound cover man is ranked as the No. 220 player in the country by 247Sports.

After landing a strong four-man cornerback in 2021, Notre Dame needed high-level cover players in the 2022 class, and that's what Mickey brings to the class. He has yet to play his junior season, but even as a sophomore the Centennial standout shined as a cover player while going up against a challenging schedule.

Mickey is an agile defender and a fluid athlete. All the movements you need to see from a corner capable of thriving in man coverage he does with ease. He's smooth, his transitions are clean and he shows good recovery speed even as a sophomore. Mickey has grown and started to fill out since we last saw him on film, and if that translates onto the football field this spring like I expect do not be surprised if his recruiting ranking jumps.

Despite being undersized on film (as a sophomore), Mickey battles with bigger receivers, and his instincts playing the ball allow him to get his hands on a lot of throws. Mickey had six interceptions and five breakups in 2019, and he dominated 6-5, 215-pound USC commit Keyan Burnett in their matchup.

Mickey also earned offers from Georgia, USC, Nebraska, Utah, Arkansas, Michigan State, Arizona State, Washington State, Arizona, Boise State and Oregon State.

Mickey is the 10th player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2022 class and the fourth defensive player.

