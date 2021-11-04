Elite Linebacker Drayk Bowen Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame picked up a major commitment tonight when it landed Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean linebacker Drayk Bowen. The 2023 standout picked Notre Dame over Clemson and Auburn.

A 6-2, 215-pound linebacker, Bowen possesses the talent to play multiple positions in the Notre Dame defense. He's athletic enough and good enough in space to play the rover position, and he has the size and power to grow into a rangy, physical inside linebacker.

Bowen is ranked as a five-star recruit and the No. 28 overall player in the country and No. 2 linebacker on the 247Sports composite list. He's ranked No. 22 player overall and No. 2 linebacker in the country by Rivals.

Bowen has already registered 212 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 10 sacks during his career despite not yet being done with his junior season. The Andrean star also rushed for 632 yards (6.5 YPC) and 11 touchdowns so far this season.

His offer list includes LSU, Michigan, Texas, Oregon, Texas A&M, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Michigan State, NC State, Arkansas, Purdue, Virginia Tech, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma State, South Carolina, Indiana, Illinois and Vanderbilt.

Bowen also stars on the baseball diamond, plans to play both spots in college, so this is also a big pickup for the Fighting Irish baseball team.

The Andrean star is the sixth player in the 2023 class to pick Notre Dame. He joins defensive ends Keon Keeley and Brenan Vernon, safety Adon Shuler, running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. and tight end Cooper Flanagan. Keeley is ranked as a five-star and the No. 5 player in the country by On3 Sports and both Vernon and Bowen are five-star recruits on the 247Sports composite rankings.

