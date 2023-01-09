Elite Defensive Tackle Justin Scott Includes Notre Dame In His Top 8

Notre Dame is off to a fast start in the 2024 recruiting cycle, but it will need to finish strong if it will build the caliber of class it needs to build. Arguably the most important player left on the board is elite defensive tackle Justin Scott of Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius. The big time defensive tackle released a list of his top eight schools and the Fighting Irish were part of that list.

Notre Dame was joined on the list by Alabama, Ohio State, USC, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Oregon and Colorado.

Scott is a 6-5, 310-pound standout who dominates on both sides of the ball. It's as a defensive tackle where his future is brightest, and that is where Notre Dame is recruiting him to play. Landing Scott is a must for Notre Dame in the 2024 cycle. He's not only an elite player at a position of great need, he's also from Chicago and he's an outstanding student.

Defensive line coach Al Washington has had a bit of a rough start to recruiting at Notre Dame, but landing Scott is the kind of move that could completely change things for him. Notre Dame needs more beef up front, and Scott is that and then some. He's also an outstanding athlete for his size, he's a playmaker on defense and he's the kind of player that along with CJ Carr on offense that head coach Marcus Freeman can build an elite recruiting class around.

Scott is ranked as the nation's No. 12 overall player and No. 1 defensive lineman by Rivals and he's ranked No. 16 overall by On3. He's earned offers from LSU, Texas, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Washington, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Auburn, Nebraska, Arkansas, Illinois, Purdue, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Syracuse, Rutgers and Kansas.

