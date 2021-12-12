Notre Dame Lands Top Cornerback Justyn Rhett

Notre Dame picked up a commitment from Justyn Rhett, one of the top cornerbacks in the 2023 class

Notre Dame has picked up yet another huge commitment in the 2023 class as Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman cornerback Justyn Rhett announced for the Irish.

Rhett ranks as the nation's No. 50 overall player in the country according to Rivals and No. 64 overall according to ESPN. He ranks as the No. 8 and No. 7 cornerbacks by those outlets.

At 6-1 and 190 pounds, Rhett has the size that Notre Dame covets at the position. He visited Notre Dame this summer and had a dominant performance at their camp.

Rhett had previously narrowed his list to Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Tennessee, so the Irish had to beat some heavy hitters to land his commitment.

Notre Dame has been in good position going back to his June visit to campus, and the Irish became the team to beat when he visited in October to watch the Irish take on USC.

Adding Rhett makes what was already an outstanding defensive haul that much better. Notre Dame already has commitments in the 2023 class from defensive ends Keon Keeley and Brenan Vernon, linebacker Drayk Bowen and safety Adon Shuler. Rhett, Keeley, Vernon and Bowen all rank as Top 100 recruits by at least one service.

Rhett also had offers from Texas A&M, LSU, USC, Florida State, Michigan, Oregon, Utah, West Virginia, Arizona State, Arizona and Maryland.

With Rhett in the fold Notre Dame now jumps ahead of Georgia for the No. 1 ranked class according to Rivals. The Fighting Irish remain No. 2 in the country - behind the Bulldogs - according to 247Sports.

