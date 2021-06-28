2023 Defensive End Keon Keeley Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has kicked off the 2023 class in impressive fashion by landing a commitment from Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep defensive end Keon Keeley.

A 6-6, 230-pound defensive end, Keeley has been a priority for Notre Dame in the class for months. He earned an offer from Notre Dame back in March and from that moment on the Fighting Irish were considered a major contender. Keeley is not just one of the best edge players in the 2023 class, he's also an outstanding student.

Keeley is long and skinny, but he has a tremendous frame that will allow him to add a lot of good weight and strength over the next two years. He's explosive off the edge and very rangy, projecting quite nicely to the Vyper position in the Notre Dame defense. He has exceptional length and shows an advanced feel for using that length to win on the edge.

The scary thing is Keeley isn't anywhere close to tapping into his full potential.

Keeley is ranked as the nation's No. 216 overall player in the 2023 class according to 247Sports, but you can expect his ranking to climb over time as the very talented young edge player gets more time and exposure.

The Berkeley Prep star earned offers from Florida, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Mississippi State, Louisville, West Virginia, Kansas State, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, UCF and Rutgers

