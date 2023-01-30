Notre Dame kicked off its 2024 offensive recruiting class with big-time quarterback CJ Carr. That helped spark a great start to the class and gave the Fighting Irish one of the best quarterbacks, and overall prospects, in the 2024 class.

Here's the Irish Breakdown commit profile for Williams.

CAM WILLIAMS PROFILE

Hometown/High School: Glen Elly, Ill./Glenbard South

Height/Weight: 6-2, 190

IB Grade: 4.5 (Top 50 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 5.0

Player Comp: Davante Adams, Fresno State

2022 Stats: 47 catches, 1,022 yards, 21.7 YPC, 13 TD

2021 Stats: 37 catches, 681 yards, 18.4 YPC, 11 TD

Recruited By: Chansi Stuckey

Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Iowa, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Missouri, Purdue, Minnesota, Iowa State, Arizona State, Indiana, Duke, Syracuse, Illinois, Kansas, Vanderbilt

RECRUITING RANKINGS

On3: 4-star - No. 20 overall - No. 5 wide receiver

247Sports: 4-star - No. 57 overall - No. 8 wide receiver

ESPN: 4-star - No. 74 overall - No. 9 wide receiver

Rivals: 4-star - No. 103 overall - No. 11 wide receiver

On3 Consensus: 4-star - No. 39 overall - No. 7 wide receiver

247Composite: 4-star - No. 43 overall - No. 5 wide receiver

FILM ANALYSIS

Williams exploded onto the scene as a junior, going from a good, Top 100-150 caliber prospect to one of the best wideouts in the 2024 class. A big reason for the jump was Williams starting to fill out his frame and a big jump in explosiveness. He seemed to grow about an inch, but more importantly he added about 10 pounds of good muscle. He became a much stronger player in every aspect.

The jump we saw from him from an explosiveness standpoint played a big role in his jump in play and ranking. Williams is an outstanding vertical player that gets off the line quickly and shows an impressive second gear to get over the top of the defense. There are snaps on his junior film where he makes a vertical cut and has a step on a receiver, but by the time the ball comes he's pulled way out in front on his way to a big play. Williams also shows the ability to use his speed to make plays with the ball in his hands.

He's a smooth athlete that showed much-improved route running skills, and his feel for the game is outstanding. Williams does a good job attacking leverage, using his body to manipulate defenders and he knows how to work himself open. His improved explosiveness allowed him to create impressive separation as a route runner. He'll need to expand his route tree a bit, but the tools (burst, foot quickness, flexibility, acceleration) are there for him to become a top-notch route runner at the next level.

Williams has a big catch radius and shows the contested catch skill to thrive at the next level. The problem is high school defenders are rarely close enough to him to allow him to make those plays, but the tools are there. Williams has always shown strong hands and confidence as a pass rusher, but the stronger he got the more difficult he was to defend.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Williams projects to either outside position in the Notre Dame offense. He has the combination of size, length, speed, route running skills and ball skills to thrive as a volume player, which suits the boundary spot. Williams can take the top off the defense and win one-on-one. I could also see Williams fitting in perfectly as a field wide receiver. Part of that is the aforementioned speed and ability to get deep, but he also shows the ability to make plays after the catch and ability to get open against zone looks.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart

2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter