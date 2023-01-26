Utah Safety Davis Andrews Quickly Sets Up Visit After Notre Dame Offer

The Notre Dame staff continued their work on the recruiting trail Wednesday, including making it out to Utah to check in on 2024 American Fork (Utah) High School star safety Davis Andrews. He is one of the top athletes that the state has to offer and has been garnering interest from several Power Five programs.

That includes Notre Dame, who continues to expand the safety board in the 2024 class. Andrews getting the offer from Notre Dame was certainly a moment to remember.

"Coach (Marcus) Freeman and Coach (Chris) O'Leary came into my school,” Andrews said of his offer. "I just started thinking about how crazy it is because growing up you always hear about Notre Dame and it’s crazy to think that it can be me now.”

With so many coaches coming through American Fork over the last couple of weeks, things have quickly heated up from the recruiting side of things for Andrews. In the 2023 class, the school had defensive end Hunter Clegg who was a four-star recruit that eventually signed with Utah. Andrews looks like he could be in for a big rise.

"My recruitment has been slower, but today it just blew up and it’s crazy how much love I’m getting,” he said. "Utah and Stanford are schools that have always been good to me. Utah especially always reaches out and is very good to me and so is Stanford and BYU occasionally.”

The familiarity with the Irish program looks like it will expand moving forward. In fact, the Andrews family already has plans to make it over to South Bend in the future.

"I have never been to Notre Dame, but we are already scheduled to come out to the spring game on April 22nd,” Andrews noted. "It will be an exciting chance to see everything and experience a little bit of what a game day might feel like.”

The next few months will be massive for Andrews’ recruitment. He wants to have everything figured out by the end of summer, so he will have some soul searching to do during the spring and early summer.

"I will be narrowing down my schools early summer and committing before my senior season,” Andrews said. "I’m grateful for all the schools who have shown interest, but I really want to be able to focus on my final year with that decision made.”

The offer list is starting to expand quickly with so much recruiting attention coming his way. Some of the notable programs who have offers so far include the Irish, Utah, Stanford, Arizona, Colorado and BYU among others.

As a junior, the 6-2, 190-pound athlete was a playmaker on the back end of the defense for American Fork. In twelve games, he recorded 45 total tackles, intercepted four passes, had three forced fumbles and recovered another.

