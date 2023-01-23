Running Back Tory Blaylock Dreamed About A Notre Dame Offer Growing Up

Amid the recruiting madness and flurry of 2024 offers being offered extended by Notre Dame, the staff also offered some very talented 2025 players, which included Humble (Texas) Atascocita star running back Tory Blaylock. Although he is still a sophomore, Blaylock already looks like an elite level prospect.

As you can imagine, several big time programs are already knocking down his door. Blaylock was met with extreme excitement from this recent offer from the Irish. As it turns out, it’s something that he has been hoping to receive for some time.

"I was super excited to get the offer,” Blaylock said. “That is one of the schools I used to dream about growing up, so it was a pretty cool moment.

"Coach (Deland) McCullough extended the offer to me, which also made it special because he was not only a player in the NFL but also a coach,” he continued. “He’s been where I want to be and he’s a great coach that could get me there.”

Blaylock has quickly become one of the popular names in the 2025 recruiting class. He is beginning to build relationships with coaches to the best of his ability. Those relationships will be important for him when making the final decision.

"My recruiting process has slowed down a little bit as far as offers but I have still been building relationships with the coaches I've already received offers from,” Blaylock explained. "Relationships are big for me and my family. We have met some great people.

"All of the schools that I have been in contact with have been doing a good job,” he added. "It’ll also only get better because obviously communication is limited since I’m a 2025 recruit.”

Notre Dame made its presence felt in Texas during the 2023 recruiting class cycle. The staff is hoping to continue that momentum moving forward and Blaylock is among the early Longhorn State standouts to be offered in the 2025 class.

There was an obvious initial intrigue from the offer. In fact, you should expect to see the Blaylock family on campus very, very soon.

"I have never been on campus at Notre Dame but I will be soon,” said Blaylock. "I’m looking forward to getting up there.”

The 5-10, 175-pound runner comes from an exceptional football family. His father, Derrick, played in the NFL from 2001-2007 after a standout career for Stephen F. Austin. He also has two brothers (Travian and Taylen), who both play safety for Wisconsin and Sam Houston State respectively.

Blaylock is also a standout track and field athlete for Atascocita. The Texas speedster posted a personal best time of 10.7 in the 100-meter dash as a freshman, which is impressive for a player that age.

He is already considered one of the top running backs in the 2025 recruiting class. The Texas native ranks as high as the No. 52 overall player and No. 7 running back in the class according to 247Sports. That ranking also has him pegged as the No. 6 player in the state of Texas.

The standout running back already boasts an impressive offer list. Some of the notable programs that have extended an offer includes the Irish, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, Oklahoma, Penn State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Baylor, Arizona State, Texas Tech and Missouri among others.

