Academics Were A Key Factor In Keon Keeley's Choice Of Notre Dame

Notre Dame's academic were a big part of Keon Keeley's decision to commit early to the Fighting Irish

Notre Dame is still working hard to fill out its 2022 recruiting class, but that didn't stop the staff from securing a commitment from 2023 edge defender Keon Keeley.

The 6-6, 230-pound defensive end recruit out of Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep announced his commitment to the Irish on Twitter this Monday after visiting the program back on June 12th. According to his high school coach, Dominick Ciao, it’s not often that players as young as Keeley commit this early.

“We don’t like players committing as tenth graders, but the way recruiting is going with the portal and roster numbers, I think things are happening faster right now,” explained Ciao, “I’m hoping it all works out. It’s a tremendous opportunity and place.”

Ciao suspected that Keeley’s decision may have came early because of the complicated recruiting landscape that COVID-19 created for the next few recruiting classes. Due to many young college players retaining an extra year of eligibility and limited roster openings, it could entice more players to commit early when big offers come.

What factored in heavily for Keeley’s choice of Notre Dame was the importance of academics.

“He and his mom went and thought it was the right place,” added Ciao, “We’re a school of high academics, which was important for his mom and him. [Notre Dame] was a good fit, socially, academically and athletically.”

Based on his conversations with Keeley’s future defensive coordinator, Marcus Freeman, Ciao anticipates that Keeley will be deployed as a stand up rusher with the Irish.

“Keon’s a defensive end hybrid guy who can drop into coverage,” said Ciao, “They just felt he was a good fit for their defense.”

Keeley just completed his sophomore year of high school, but he already earned offers from in-state powers Florida, Florida State and Miami as well as offers from North Carolina, Louisville, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, UCF, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Arizona State and Rutgers.

Keeley ranks as the nation's No. 216 overall player according to 247Sports.

Last season for the Bucs as a sophomore, Keeley racked up 30 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He’ll have two more years remaining of high school football before he heads to South Bend.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame Summer Roster

Notre Dame Football: 2021 Overview

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @joedeleone

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter