Notre Dame RB Audric Estime Named New Jersey Player of the Year

Notre Dame running back signee Audric Estime had an outstanding senior season, and his honors for that performance continue to grow, with MaxPreps naming him the New Jersey Player of the Year.

Estime rushed for 1,857 yards (9.8 YPC) and 22 touchdowns for Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph's despite playing in just eight games. Estime also hauled in 14 passes for 185 yards and two more scores.

As a senior, Estime rushed for at least 300 yards in back-to-back games against Don Bosco Prep (309) and Cherokee (303). He also topped 200 yards against Seton Hall Prep (286), DePaul Catholic (218), St. Peter's Prep (204) and Paramus Catholic (201). In his two other contests, Estime rushed for 176 yards against Bergen Catholic and 160 yards against Hun.

Many of those programs will likely sound familiar to you, which shows just how dominant Estime was in his final prep season. To rack up that kind of production in that few games against that caliber of schedule is incredibly impressive, and shows why the Notre Dame staff made him a late priority.

Here is my film breakdown of Estime:

"Backs with Estime’s size (6-0, 215) are supposed to be physical runners, and when the occasion calls for it the St. Joseph’s star is certainly that. Estime is a vertical, one-cut runner that can hammer teams when it is needed. His leg drive is impressive, he shows a quick dip-and-rip and he can finish runs with authority.

"What surprised me was how smooth Estime is as a runner. He has tremendous balance for a big man and he’s a surprisingly nimble runner. Estime isn’t an overly sudden athlete, but he knows how to set up defenders, and his combination of balance and power makes him extremely hard to bring down in space.

"Estime can take some time to get going and he doesn’t have an elite burst, but he does possess an impressive second gear that allows him to rip off long runs. Think of him as a faster version of Tony Jones Jr. in this regard. Estime is an efficient runner that shows very little wasted motion, from both a technique standpoint and when he’s in space. That helps him maximize the speed and athleticism he does possess.

"The St. Joseph’s star is a fundamentally sound runner, and I love the fact he always puts the ball in his outside arm, but doesn’t switch the ball when he has to cut. He protects the ball well, he plays with great pad level and he shows a tremendous feel for the position. He isn’t used much in the pass game, but he catches the ball clean when called upon, and his size and power should allow him to develop into a great pass blocker."

