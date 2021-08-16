Breaking Down The Commitment Of Adon Shuler To Notre Dame

Irish Breakdown dives into the commitment of Adon Shuler and what he brings to the Notre Dame offense

Notre Dame picked up a commitment this weekend from 2023 safety Adon Shuler from Irvington (N.J.) High School. It was a significant pickup for Notre Dame, a program that needs to hit big at safety in the 2022 and 2023 classes.

Following the commitment of Shuler to Notre Dame we held a show that broke down his commitment, which you can see here:

Here is my film evaluation of Shuler:

Shuler is a very intriguing prospect, and one whose grade right now needs some nuance. That can often be the case with players whose film we evaluate during their sophomore seasons, as those prospects tend to fill out their frames and add more athleticism to their game.

With Shuler the first thing that stood out to me on film is how mature is game is from a technical and playmaking standpoint. He's an assignment correct, instinctive and high IQ safety that already shows an advanced feel for the game.

Shuler comes down hill aggressively and plays with very good angles in both the run game and pass game. His feel for beating receivers to the spot is quite nuanced for such a young player, and he takes very good run game angles from depth, which makes him an impact defender against the run.

You see his football IQ on offense as well, and his experience playing wide receiver is only going to help him develop into an even better safety.

Shuler has the kind of frame you want at safety. He's at least 6-0, he has some length to him and he's got an athletic build. He already has good listed size but he'll continue to fill out and add even more strength.

Athletically, Shuler is very light on his feet and he packs a punch when he arrives at the ball. His agility and balance grade out very high, and he shows the ability to change direction with ease.

What I don't see on film yet isn't surprising considering his age, and that is speed and explosiveness you prefer at the position. Shuler is by no means slow, but his speed right now is just above average and while he shows impressive overall athleticism, he doesn't explode downhill the way top safeties do when they are older.

Here's where things get intriguing. Those "criticisms" of Shuler aren't surprising considering his age, and the fact we only saw sophomore film of him so far. The rising junior attended a Notre Dame camp this summer and sources told Irish Breakdown that he impressed the Irish staff with the two things that remain questions about his game, speed and explosiveness.

We often see players with Shuler's overall athleticism and build make a jump in speed in explosiveness as they get into their junior and senior seasons. If Shuler made a similar jump, and if we see it on film during his junior season, you can expect his grade and ranking to take a very big jump.

