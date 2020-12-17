Brian Kelly Breaks Down The 2021 Recruiting Class

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly talked about the early signees in the 2021 recruiting class

Notre Dame signed 24 players during the early signing period, and that ranks the Irish class as the sixth best in the country according to SI All-American. Notre Dame hopes to add to the class over the next couple of days and into February, but there was still plenty for head coach Brian Kelly to talk about.

Kelly introduced the class, talked about meeting specific needs and finding players that fit at Notre Dame.

Back in December, Kelly talked about the desire to land a Top 5 class. During the introduction of the early signees he was asked about that, and Kelly clarified his comments. He also talked about the challenges of putting together a class during a pandemic that created a dead period that has now gone on for nine months.

Note: All video courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics.

To read the Irish Breakdown class rankings for the offense click HERE.

To read the Irish Breakdown class rankings for the defense click HERE.

To read through all the individual bios for the signees click HERE.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter