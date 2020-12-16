Live Blog: Notre Dame Early Signing Period

After one of the most bizarre recruiting cycles of my lifetime, we have arrived at the early signing period. Notre Dame will look to sign all of its 24 commits, but there are still some questions about how the class will fill out.

Throughout the day, Irish Breakdown will provide you with up to the minute information about who did - or didn't - sign with Notre Dame. When a player signs it will be posted in this blog and a player profile for that player will be included. Once all the signatures have been received, Irish Breakdown will then provide rankings for the class, grades for the class and

Below is a list of Notre Dame's 24 commits. As player's sign they will be removed from the list, so it will become a list of whose signature has yet to be received.

2021 COMMITS (24)

QB Tyler Buchner

RB Logan Diggs

WR Lorenzo Styles Jr.

WR Deion Colzie

WR Jayden Thomas

TE Cane Berrong

TE Mitchell Evans

OL Blake Fisher

OL Rocco Spindler

OL Caleb Johnson

OL Pat Coogan

OL Joe Alt

DE Will Schweitzer

DE Jason Onye

DE Devin Aupiu

DT Gabriel Rubio

LB Prince Kollie

LB Kahanu Kia

S Justin Walters

CB Ryan Barnes

CB Philip Riley Jr.

CB JoJo Johnson

CB Chance Tucker

PK Joshua Bryan

