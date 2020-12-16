Live Blog: Notre Dame Early Signing Period
After one of the most bizarre recruiting cycles of my lifetime, we have arrived at the early signing period. Notre Dame will look to sign all of its 24 commits, but there are still some questions about how the class will fill out.
Throughout the day, Irish Breakdown will provide you with up to the minute information about who did - or didn't - sign with Notre Dame. When a player signs it will be posted in this blog and a player profile for that player will be included. Once all the signatures have been received, Irish Breakdown will then provide rankings for the class, grades for the class and
Below is a list of Notre Dame's 24 commits. As player's sign they will be removed from the list, so it will become a list of whose signature has yet to be received.
2021 COMMITS (24)
QB Tyler Buchner
RB Logan Diggs
WR Lorenzo Styles Jr.
WR Deion Colzie
WR Jayden Thomas
TE Cane Berrong
TE Mitchell Evans
OL Blake Fisher
OL Rocco Spindler
OL Caleb Johnson
OL Pat Coogan
OL Joe Alt
DE Will Schweitzer
DE Jason Onye
DE Devin Aupiu
DT Gabriel Rubio
LB Prince Kollie
LB Kahanu Kia
S Justin Walters
CB Ryan Barnes
CB Philip Riley Jr.
CB JoJo Johnson
CB Chance Tucker
PK Joshua Bryan
