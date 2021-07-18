Talking Brian Kelly Making Changes, Benjamin Morrison and Notre Dame Cornerback Recruiting

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman recently made some very interesting and encouraging comments about Irish head coach Brian Kelly. We discussed that in the most recent segment with WSBT Sportsbeat. We also discussed cornerback recruiting in the episode.

The show began with a discussion of Freeman's recent comments about Kelly, which gave us a glimpse into the head coach's desire to take the next step as a program. We discussed the desire to see more of that from Kelly, and what it would mean to fans if he said those things publicly.

Next we discuss the recent commitment of cornerback Benjamin Morrison and what he brings to the Fighting Irish recruiting class. Morrison is the eighth cornerback to pledge to the Irish in the 2021 and 2022 classes. We discussed how those eight corners can fit together and what the heavy focus on cornerbacks could mean for the future of the Irish defense.

