Notre Dame Coaches On The Road: Irish Staff Going Coast To Coast

Notre Dame coaches will be all over the country again tomorrow as the staff visits some Irish signees in the 2023 class and schools of their top targets (and some commits) in the 2024 class. Let’s take a look at where I expect the staff to be on Thursday.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens will be together tomorrow, and they’ll be seeing a pair of future Fighting Irish players. They’ll be in Missouri at Hannibal High School, which is the home of 2024 running back commit Aneyas Williams. The pair will also do an in-school visit with 2023 cornerback signee Micah Bell as well. I expect them to finish the day back in Ohio at St. Edward, who has three Division I caliber offensive linemen in the 2024 class.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will be in St. Louis. He’ll be by Christian Brothers High School, which is the home of 2023 running back signee Jeremiyah Love and 2024 wide receiver target Jeremiah McClellan. The 6-1, 180-pound pass catcher is one of the top pass catchers on the board for ND in the 2024 class. He’ll also head over to St. Louis University High School, which is the home of five-star wideout Ryan Wingo. Notre Dame has faded a bit with Wingo, so Rees will need to be even more involved in this recruitment, as will Freeman.

Defensive line coach Al Washington will be in Florida. One school I expect him to be at is Mainland in Dayton, which is the home of defensive end Lawal McCray.

Tight ends coach Gerad Parker will be in the Atlanta area seeing several different high schools. Expect Parker to head to Buford High School, which is the home of defensive end Eddrick Houston and KJ Bolden. He’ll also head over to Grayson High School in Loganville, which is where wide receiver John Cineas goes to school. Grayson is also a big-time program that Notre Dame wants to continue building a connection with. He’ll also head over to Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville. That is where defensive end Justin Green attends. I also expect Parker to head over to Alpharetta, which is the home of talented 2025 tight end Ethan Barbour, who already has an offer from Notre Dame.

Offensive line coach Harry Hiestand will be in the Indianapolis area at Hamilton Southeastern, which is the home of offered offensive lineman Styles Prescod. Notre Dame offered him after the January Junior Day and has made strong moves with him so far.

Defensive coordinator Al Golden will be in the Baltimore area. He’ll head over to Baltimore Gilman, the home of offered safety Dejuan Lane. He’ll also head over to St. Frances, which is the home of cornerback Ify Obidegwu and safety Edrees Farooq.

Safeties coach Chris O’Leary will be out at Seton Hall Prep in West Orange, N.J.. That is the home of safety Jaylen McClain, and it’s the second time in the last few weeks that Notre Dame has been to his high school.

Running backs coach Deland McCullough will be in Orlando and wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey will be in the San Diego area. Brian Mason will be in Wisconsin.

