Notre Dame's Coaching Staff Is Getting Back On The Road

The Notre Dame coaches are headed back on the road this week as they continue to put together another elite recruiting class in the 2024 cycle. Here's where I expect the Irish coaches to head on Monday.

Head coach Marcus Freeman will be all over tomorrow. Freeman and tight ends coach Gerad Parker plan to head to Nebraska to hit up Ainsworth High School. That is the home of talented tight end Carter Nelson, who the Irish are making a hard push for.

Freeman and Parker will then head to Arizona along with defensive line coach Al Washington and safeties coach Chris O'Leary. They'll be out to Salpointe High School in Tucson, which is the home of elite defensive end Elijah Rushing. Notre Dame has lost ground with Rushing in recent months, but the staff is going to make another run at him in hopes of re-sparking his interest. Expect to see the staff also make it out to Yuma Catholic, which is the home of defensive end Jaxson Jones, a Washington commit.

I also expect the staff to head out to Chandler, which is the home of safety Kennedy Urlacher. The 6-1, 180-pound athlete is the son of former Chicago Bears star linebacker Brian Urlacher. I also expect Washington to head to Desert Edge High School in Goodyear. That is the home of 6-4, 215-pound edge Deshawn Warner, an athletic and very underrated pass rusher.

Running backs coach Deland McCullough will head to south Florida, where I expect him to get out to Chaminade-Madonna High School in Hollywood. That is the home of running back Davion Gause, a player the Irish offered awhile back.

Wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey will visit several schools in the Los Angeles area. One you can certainly expect him to be at is Poly, which is the home of wide receiver Jason Robinson. Currently a USC commit, Robinson and Notre Dame have built up a strong bond over the last several months.

Offensive line coach Harry Hiestand will be out in Iowa at Magnolia High School in Logan. That is the home of Grant Brix, a 6-6, 265-pound offensive tackle. If things go well I wouldn't be surprised if Notre Dame throws out an offer to him the way they have other blockers whose high schools Hiestand has visited in recent weeks.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will remain in Chicago as the staff continues to work hard to establish that as a base area. Cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens will be out in Detroit tomorrow checking out several high schools. Special teams coordinator Brian Mason will be doing the same thing in Indianapolis. Defensive coordinator Al Golden will be in Philadelphia, with St. Joseph and Neuman Goretti as the primary targets. St. Joseph's is one of the best football programs in the state and the Irish staff has been out there several times this winter.

