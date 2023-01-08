Defensive Lineman Benedict Umeh Could Continue The Canadian Pipeline For Notre Dame

There is an interesting Canadian presence in the defensive line group for the 2023 class for Notre Dame. Both defensive line commits Armel Mukam and Devan Houstan grew up in Canada, helping to build a pipeline that former Irish star wide receiver Chase Claypool began a few years ago.

Notre Dame is after another 2024 defensive lineman, this time it's Avon (Conn.) Old Farms standout Benedict Umeh, who is fresh off of a dominant junior campaign for the Beavers after moving from up north.

The physical traits are easy to see when you pop on Umeh’s film. Length, explosiveness, upside, it’s easy to see why the Notre Dame staff has moved so quickly on him.

“I actually got the offer on the phone,” Umeh said. “Coach Al Washington reached out to me on Twitter a few days earlier to get my number, we finally got on the phone yesterday, and he let me know I had an offer from Notre Dame.

“Initially, and even now, the main feeling is excitement,” Umeh continued. “I feel like Notre Dame would be a great fit for me academically and athletically. Not to mention it's a name I've been hearing since I moved from Canada.”

The recruiting process has been new for Umeh. Everything has been going fast, and so far the talented defender is just enjoying the process.

“My recruiting is going really well,” he said. “All the schools that have offered me are doing a great job selling themselves. The schools that I would say are hoping the extra mile would be Rutgers, Penn State, Iowa, Boston College, and Duke.”

A late bloomer to a degree, Umeh has already laid out some key criteria that he is looking for in a prospective school. From a wide scope perspective, it does appear that Notre Dame does fit that criteria. It isn’t about the glitz and glamor for Umeh.

“At the end of the day, how hard a school recruits me is only going to play a small part in my commitment decision,” he explained. “What I'm looking for is high-level academics, high-level football, and a community I fit into well.”

As for the timeline, Umeh is looking for an early senior season decision. He also is open to making his commitment during the summer if the fit makes sense.

Umeh is currently very underrated from a recruiting ranking perspective. The 6-5, 260-pound standout is currently rated as a three-star recruit according to 247Sports. On that ranking, Umeh is currently pegged as the No. 45 defensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class.

He has begun to bring in some substantial offers so far. To date, Umeh has been extended offers from the Irish, Iowa, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Wake Forest, and Rutgers among others.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart

2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter