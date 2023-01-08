Dynamic Receiver Jaime Ffrench Can't Wait To Visit After Recent Notre Dame Offer

Notre Dame recently extended an offer to Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin star 2025 wide receiver Jaime Ffrench, who is one of the more gifted athletes in the 2025 recruiting class overall. He is the younger brother of former Pittsburgh wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, who finished his Panther career with 1,637 receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns before spending a part of the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The younger Ffrench has begun to blow up big time on the recruiting trail so far. With the recent offer from Notre Dame, it was a special one for him and he’s already planning a trip back to South Bend in the near future.

“I went out to their practice to watch and my coaches spoke to the coaches briefly,” Ffrench explained. “They relayed with me that I had received an official offer from Notre Dame. I am very thankful for the opportunity and I can’t wait to visit the school soon!”

Judging by his recruiting ranking and offer list, it’s no secret that landing the services of the Florida standout will be no easy task. A lot of premier programs are already recruiting him hard and relaying their pitch for what makes him a perfect fit.

“A lot of schools are doing a great job,” Ffench said. “Some of the top schools are Alabama, Georgia, Pittsburgh, Florida, Texas A&M, Florida State, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and Michigan.”

Despite still being a very young player, Ffrench has already established the key criteria he needs to make a good decision. He has obviously seen his older brother already go through the process and he understands what he wants out of a prospective school.

“The coaching staff and connections will be big for me, whichever school really makes me feel like home is where I’m heading,” he explained. “I also want to make sure that the team can develop me for the next level and help my family after football.”

Just finishing up his sophomore season, Ffrench is also in no rush to make a decision. There isn’t an exact timeline but he’s searching for that special feeling.

“As of right now, I don’t have a firm timeline to make a decision,” said Ffrench. “It’s up in the air but I’m going to do my due diligence and when I know, I’ll know.”

Notre Dame continues to target premier talent on the recruiting trail. Ffrench is already one of the top overall players in his class and one that the Irish staff has their eyes set on.

The 6-2, 175-pound pass catcher is already considered a consensus four-star recruit across every major recruiting platform. Ffrench peaks as high as the No. 23 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class according to Rivals. On the On3 consensus ranking, he is ranked as the No. 27 overall player and No. 5 wide receiver in the class.

Ffrench has already collected some impressive scholarship offers so far. Some of the notable programs who have offered include the Irish, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Miami, Michigan, Florida, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas A&M, Penn State, Mississippi State, Maryland, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, and Georgia Tech among others.

The Florida native put together a dynamic sophomore campaign for Mandarin. He led the team with 44 receptions for 671 yards and five touchdowns. Ffrench averaged 15.3 yards per reception with a long of 65 on the season.

