Notre Dame Is Eyeing Another Dynamic Wide Receiver Group With The 2024 Class

The fortunes of wide receiver recruiting for Notre Dame have turned around quickly. Notre Dame is coming off a really impressive 2023 recruiting class, on top of pulling in a talented transfer as well.

Now looking forward to the 2024 recruiting class, the Irish staff must be able to stack another talented haul of pass catchers on top of what it landed in the 2023 class. There are a number of impressive targets on the board, and Notre Dame has a chance to rebuild that room with another big year.

NEEDS IN 2024

It’s no secret the previous Notre Dame coaching staff left the wide receiver unit in a tough spot. Chansi Stuckey was left to rebuild the group, not just from an on-field technical standpoint, but he had to build up a depth chart severely lacking in numbers.

With a dynamic 2023 recruiting class (Jaden Greathouse, Braylon James, Rico Flores Jr. and Kaleb Smith) and former Virginia Tech standout Kaleb Smith set to impact the room, the wide receiver room now sits ten deep heading into next year. All but Matt Salerno and the elder Smith is set to return for the 2024 season.

Of course things could change quickly in the transfer portal world but still, the staff has swiftly turned the fortunes of the wide receiver position for the Irish.

In the perfect world, you would want a room of about 12 talented wide receivers in a room. That leaves the need for another three to four man class in the 2024 cycle, with the emphasis now on being impact talent just as much, if not more, than numbers.

CAM WILLIAMS IS A GREAT START

Notre Dame got a tremendous early commitment in the 2024 recruiting class from Chicago star Cam Williams. The 6-2, 185-pound pass catcher was a really good player when the Irish first received the commitment from him a couple weeks after the Irish Invasion, but his game jumped up quite a bit during his junior season.

He now ranks as high as the No. 20 overall player and No. 5 wide receiver in the 2024 class according to On3. Williams could very well be a five-star recruit by multiple platforms when all is said and done. Calling him an excellent baseline for the class would be a massive understatement. He is a headliner of a class and a really, really dynamic football player.

TOP TARGETS

The Irish staff will need to close on a couple more talented pass catchers to go along with Williams. As it currently stands, the wide receiver board in 2024 is absolutely loaded.

Arguably the biggest name on the board, St. Louis (Mo.) University star Ryan Wingo is a five-star caliber player and comes from an area that Notre Dame wants to continue to recruit heavily. Wingo is the type of dominant outside weapon that the program needs to hit on.

Wingo isn’t the only talented pass catcher from St. Louis in 2024. Christian Brothers standout Jeremiah McClellan is another talented athlete who is on the board. He is the teammate of 2023 running back signee Jeremiyah Love, which should give Notre Dame a bit of an inside track.

A player who can work inside and out is Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic athlete Emmett Mosley. He is the son of former Irish wideout of the same name, as well as one of the best women's soccer players to ever suit up for the Irish. The staff will continue to recruit the double legacy heavily.

If the staff wants to add some size outside, they could be in the market for Tampa Bay (Fla.) Carrollwood Day standout Bredell Richardson. Despite being listed at just 6-1 and 180 pounds, Richardson plays about as big as any wide receiver in the class. He is a catch point dynamo and clearly takes pride on dominating when the football is in the air.

There might not be a faster player on the board than Hicksville (N.Y.) Holy Trinity Diocesan speedster Josiah Brown. Doubling as a star sprinter for his school, Brown has a talent to create big plays working vertically and as an after catch wide receiver. He is incredibly dynamic with the football in his hands.

Notre Dame is also recruiting Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview star Mike Matthews, who is one of the best overall players in the 2024 recruiting class. The 6-2, 170-pound athlete could be equally as dynamic as a wide receiver or safety on the next level. Matthews has some clear interest in Notre Dame but it feels like a bit of a long shot currently.

A few names to keep an eye on that recently received offers, or are emerging as top targets are Tampa (Fla.) Catholic wideout Terrance "TJ" Moore, Bloomington (Minn.) Jefferson two-sport star Daniel Freitag and Camden (N.J.) High School standout Jaylan Hornsby. The Irish are also still involved with USC commit Jason Robinson.

