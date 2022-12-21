Notre Dame Signs Wide Receiver Kaleb Smith

Notre Dame has signed Texas wide receiver Kaleb Smith. The Irish landed Smith in December after flipping him from Texas Tech.

Hometown/High School: Frisco, Texas / Reedy

Height/Weight: 6-1, 180

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 250 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Recruited By: Chansi Stuckey, Chad Bowden

Offers: Notre Dame, Texas Tech

2022 Stats: 59 catches, 832 yards, 7 TD / 2 punt return TD

2021 Stats: 35 catches, 475 yards, 6 TD

Career Stats: 115 catches, 1,568 yards, 17 TD

Honors: Texas District 6-5A First Team (wide receiver), Texas District 6-5A unanimous Special Teams MVP

Player Comp: Chris Olave, Ohio State

RECRUITING RANKINGS

On3: 3-star - No. 60 WR

Rivals: 3-star - No. 71 WR

247Sports: 3-star - No. 71 WR

ESPN: 3-star - No. 78 WR

Consensus: 3-star - No. 512 overall - No. 75 WR

NOTRE DAME FIT

I really like Smith's film and it's a surprise that more teams aren't pushing for him. Smith, I believe, is falling victim to the depth of the receiver class nationally, but Notre Dame made a good find when they got on him. By land Smith, Notre Dame adds an ideal complement to the other wideouts in the Notre Dame class due to his ability to be a pro-style slot receiver while also possessing the skills to play outside at X.

BREAKING DOWN SMITH

Bryan Driskell, Publisher: "Smith has confirmed 4.49 speed, and that burst shows on film as well while playing wideout and as a return man. Smith gets off the quickly and his acceleration out of breaks is impressive. He shows the foot quickness and suddenness you want in an after-the-catch player, and his vision with the ball is impressive. Those traits also allow him to be a strong route runner. Smith shows impressive quickness getting out of his breaks, but he also shows the understanding you need to work proper angles to gain additional separation. He finds soft spots in the zone and he's a focused pass catcher. All of those traits fit very well as a pro-style slot, but they also combine with his vertical skills and deep ball tracking ability to project as an X receiver as well. Smith has clean hands and is a confident, away from the body pass catcher."

Ryan Roberts, Director of Recruiting: "The ideal slot receiver, Smith brings the explosiveness and after catch ability to be a headache for defenses. He is also a very prominent special teamer with big time return ability. Smith is truly lightning in a bottle.”

John Garcia Jr: "Average-sized offensive skill prospect with play-making ability apparent at wide receiver, slot receiver and/or in the return game. Elite vision, patience and quickness prove elusive in space and smaller windows alike, with a decisiveness apparent thereafter. Natural pass-catcher with some route-running polish to work around. Deadly jump-cut to win battles before the whistle, with impressive contact balance and body control behind it."

Reedy Head Coach Chad Cole: "His route running ability is up there with the best in this class. Kaleb is also faster than what he looks like on film. His speed can really take you off guard. Kaleb’s work ethic is also unmatched and has a natural drive to be the best version of himself.”

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter