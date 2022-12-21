Notre Dame Signs Wide Receiver Braylon James

Notre Dame has officially signed Texas wide receiver Braylon James, who is not only one of the best players in the class, he's also been a leader of the Irish 2023 group.

Hometown/High School: Round Rock, Texas / Stony Point

Height/Weight: 6-3, 185

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 5.0

Recruited By: Chansi Stuckey

Offers: Notre Dame, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, USC, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, Miami (Fla.), Tennessee, Stanford, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Baylor, Utah, TCU, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Texas Tech, Mississippi State, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Northwestern, West Virginia, Arizona State, Oregon State, California, Colorado, Duke, Illinois, Kansas

2022 Stats: 38 rec., 727 yards, 5 TD

2021 Stats: 47 rec., 568 yards, 6 TD

Career Stats: 128 rec., 1,795 yards, 17 TD

Honors: Texas District 26-6A first-team selection (2021), Texas District 26-6A second-team (2020)

Player Comp:

RECRUITING RANKINGS

ESPN: 4-star - No. 60 overall - No. 10 WR

SI99: No. 72 overall - No. 11 WR

247Sports: 4-star - No. 108 overall - No. 17 WR

Rivals: 4-star - No. 149 overall - No. 27 WR

On3: 4-star - No. 43 WR

Consensus: 4-star - No. 121 overall - No. 20 WR

NOTRE DAME FIT

Notre Dame needed an infusion of length in the 2023 class and James brings plenty of that. He is also a player that adds a big boost in speed and downfield playmaking ability. James has big time top end speed and he can stretch any defense, but he also shows the ability to use his speed to rip off big plays with the ball in his hands. He projects to both outside positions in the Irish offense, but right now the X position might be his best spot. As he fills out, gets stronger and improves his route running I could easily see James developing into an impact boundary player.

BREAKING DOWN JAMES

Bryan Driskell, Publisher: "James is a long and rangy athlete with a great catch radius, and as a senior his hands look faster, had better timing and he caught the ball a lot cleaner. James shows excellent focus and body control in the pass game, which helps project him into an elite contested catch player at the next level. James shows easy vertical speed, possessing the unique ability to explode off the line and quickly get on top of defenders while also flashing an impressive second gear that allows him to quickly get over top of a defense. I'd call his speed surprising since he looks smooth, but he covers a ton of ground in a hurry. James has everything you want in a major home run weapon at the next level."

Ryan Roberts, Director of Recruiting: "Long and explosive, James is just beginning to tap into his overall upside. He is a difficult task for any opposing quarterback with his foot speed and insane catch radius. If developed properly, James could be an elite pass catcher down the line. He is almost as impossible cover with ability to separate in multiple ways.”

John Garcia Jr: "Head-turning athlete on a WR1 frame. Easy movement skills and transitions both at the line of scrimmage and at the top of the route, with speed to burn thereafter. Tracks the football with a polish and flashes instinct after the catch to make him a threat to all three levels. Production evident despite different schools and offenses as an upperclassman. Works on a great plane relative to his height with efficient routes through most of the tree."

Stony Point Head Coach Craig Chessher: "Braylon is a young man with a very bright future. He is charismatic with a firm belief in God and I hope he reaches all his goals. He is loaded with talent and needs to continue to work on his craft, improving daily.”

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter