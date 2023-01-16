Jacob Smith Feeling Even More At Home After Visit To Notre Dame Junior Day

The second half of the Connecticut wrecking crew, Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chafee 2024 defensive end Jacob Smith make the trip to South Bend on Saturday with his twin brother Jerod. Jacob, who is one of the more talented pass rushers in the 2024 class, recapped his most recent trip back to campus.

Notre Dame has been trending well for awhile with the Connecticut stars and continued that momentum this weekend. From start to finish, they impressed Smith on Saturday.

"The vibes were great all day,” Smith said. "Everyone was welcoming as always. My favorite part of the trip was probably the recruiting staff acting like security guards when we first got there. We were pretty confused at first but couldn’t stop laughing.”

The Smith twins are big on relationships and the Notre Dame staff clearly understands that. They have made the brothers a priority and made them feel like home more and more.

"The relationship building process between the staff and us is exactly what it should be,” Smith explained. "I’ve met almost the whole staff at this point and they have all felt like family. It’s just so easy to be around all of them.

"The staff has continued to stress to me about where I fit schematically,” he continued. "More than anything, they think my brother and I would be great additions to the program in all areas. It’s more than just football for them.”

Smith is keeping his thoughts on his recruitment close to the vest. The brothers clearly have deep love for the Notre Dame program, but they are letting the process play out.

Still, it’s hard to ignore how seamless the fit would be.

"I could for sure see myself as a part of the program but who really knows,” he explained. "We are just trying to make a good decision that fits us the best. It’ll all work out the way it’s supposed to in the end.”

Some of the premier programs in all of college football have been targeting the Smith twins for some time now. Jerod currently holds a bevy of impressive offers. Some of the more notable programs who have offered include the Irish, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Texas, Penn State, Tennessee, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Kentucky, North Carolina, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Arizona, Wake Forest, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Virginia, Boston College, Syracuse and Rutgers among others.

The 6-5, 225-pound defensive end is a consensus four-star recruit by every major recruiting platform. The Connecticut native ranks as high as the No. 36 overall player and No. 9 Edge in the 2024 recruiting class according to ESPN.

Smith is also ranked as a top 100 player nationally by 247Sports, ranking him as the No. 89 overall player and the No. 7 Edge in the class on their ranking. In every service outside of On3, he is considered the top ranked player in the state of Connecticut as well.

