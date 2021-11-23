Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Notre Dame Lands 13 Commits In The Updated Top 300 Rankings From On3

    Thirteen commits in Notre Dame's 2022 recruiting class made the latest Top 300 rankings update from On3
    Notre Dame had 13 of its 2022 commits ranked among the Top 300 prospects in the country in the latest rankings update from On3 Sports. Six of those commits ranked among the Top 100 prospects in the country.

    Notre Dame had seven defensive players make the rankings while the offense had six commits in the rankings. Both sides of the ball had three Top 100 commits in the latest rankings update.

    Zionsville (Ind.) High School offensive lineman Joey Tanona is Notre Dame's highest ranked commit on this ranking, with the talented blocker checking in as the No. 28 overall player and No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the country.

    Notre Dame had three offensive linemen in the Top 300 ranking, with Dayton (Ohio) Wayne tackle Aamil Wagner checking in at No. 88 and Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High School blocking Ashton Craig coming in at No. 193 overall. If Notre Dame is able to land Fond Du Lac (Wis.) St. Mary's Springs star Billy Schrauth (No. 137) it would give the Irish four blockers on this list.

    The Irish had two tight ends make the list, with West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley tight end Eli Raridon ranking No. 90 overall and coming in as the nation's No. 5 tight end. Atlanta (Ga.) Westminster star Holden Staes made the list at the No. 235 overall spot.

    Vancouver (Wash.) Union wide receiver Tobias Merriweather rounds out the offensive players in this list, with the talented pass catcher ranking No. 169 overall.

    Hilton Head (S.C.) High School linebacker Jaylen Sneed is the top ranked defensive player, checking in as the No. 36 overall player and No. 3 linebacker in the nation. Notre Dame had three linebackers in the ranking, with Traverse City (Mich.) Central athlete Joshua Burnham checking in at No. 109 on the list and Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central star Nolan Ziegler ranking No. 259 in the updated rankings.

    Notre Dame had two defensive backs ranked in the updated Top 300, with Naples (Fla.) High School standout Devin Moore ranked No. 83 and Corona (Calif.) Centennial cornerback Jaden Mickey ranking No. 134 in the updated list. 

    The Irish defense also had a pair of linemen making the rankings. St. Louis (Mo.) John Burroughs standout end Tyson Ford cracked the Top 100, coming in at No. 98 in this breakdown. Fellow end Aiden Gobaira of Chantilly (Va.) High School is ranked No. 238 overall in the latest rankings update.

    28 - Joey Tanona, IOL
    36 - Jaylen Sneed, LB
    83 - Devin Moore, S
    88 - Aamil Wagner, OT
    90 - Eli Raridon, TE
    98 - Tyson Ford, DL
    109 - Joshua Burnham, LB
    134 - Jaden Mickey, CB
    169 - Tobias Merriweather, WR
    193 - Ashton Craig, IOL
    235 - Holden Staes, TE
    238 - Aiden Gobaira, Edge
    259 - Nolan Ziegler, LB

