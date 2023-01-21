Linebacker Target Brayden Platt "Amazed And Shocked" By Notre Dame Offer

You would be hard pressed to find a more impressive two-sport athlete in the 2024 recruiting class than Yelm (Wash.) High School star linebacker Brayden Platt. On Friday, Notre Dame extended an offer to the talented defender, adding to an extremely impressive list of programs with interest.

The West Coast native has of course been courted by a large number of schools from the region. This recent offer from the Irish, however, was something special for Platt. He was met with a series of emotions when it was extended.

"My initial thought when I received the offer was just amazed and shocked,” Platt said. "It is so exciting to be offered by a school as prestigious as Notre Dame. Their brand speaks for itself.”

There promises to be a lot of school visits in the near future. It wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see the Washington star on campus in South Bend over the next few months. Platt is very open to potentially making that trip.

"I haven’t been up to South Bend before but I would love to make a trip there,” he said. "There is a lot of history around the campus and program that would be awesome to experience.”

It has been a daunting process for Platt with all the interest. He has done his best to navigate the process and sort through all the various schools. They're a couple in particular that are standing out to Platt.

"My recruitment has been good and has started to start back up again,” Platt explained. "I have heard from a lot of great schools and it has been really exciting. I am so grateful to be in the position that I am.

"A lot of the local schools like Washington and Oregon have probably been recruiting the hardest so far,” he continued. “I have gotten to know their coaches really well and developing great relationships.”

Platt also has a defined timeline for making a decision. It’s short enough that it shouldn’t drag on very long but also gives the Notre Dame staff time to generate interest.

"I want to make my commitment around summer time right now,” said Platt. "That should give me time to really evaluate all my options and make a good overall decision.”

Platt is considered a four-star recruit according to both 247Sports and ESPN. The former ranks him the highest, currently pegged as the No. 78 overall player and No. 9 linebacker in the 2024 recruiting class. He is also ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the state of Washington.

As a junior, Platt was a two way star for his team. As a running back, he led the team with 1,176 yards and 24 touchdowns. He did that damage on just 117 total carries, averaging an astounding 10.1 yards per carry. Platt also hauled in 11 receptions for another 216 yards and a score out of the backfield.

On defense, the 6-1, 220-pound athlete recorded 85 total tackles. He also made three tackles for loss and a sack.

The Washington star is arguably an even better track and field athlete for Yelm. He is a thrower for the squad, sitting as one of the better javelin throwers in the country. As a sophomore, he had a personal best toss of 214’0.5”. Platt is also a standout shot putter, setting a personal best of 61 '6 ". To round it out, he also has a throw of 152’11” in the discus throw.

Platt has grabbed the attention of several top programs across college football. Some of his notable offers to date include the Irish, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Mississippi State, Washington State, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Duke, Cal, and Arizona among others.

