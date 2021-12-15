Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    LIVE BLOG: Notre Dame Signing Day 2021

    All the latest for Notre Dame as it looks to sign its 2022 recruiting class
    Signing Day has arrived .... well, at least the first one! The early signing period begins today, and Notre Dame is hoping to sign all 22 of its commits in the 2022 class. There is some intriguing for Notre Dame as it heads into the early signing period.

    How today goes will determine whether the staff can fully move onto the 2023 class, or if it will need to do more work in advance of the February signing period. It is also the first signing period with Marcus Freeman as Notre Dame's head football coach.

    Needless to say there are story lines galore. All day we'll update this live blog with the latest updates on who has signed with Notre Dame in the 2022 class, we'll have analysis of each player and any updates on the class. Be sure to continue checking back all day until the Irish have completed their signing day tasks.

    All but one of Notre Dame's 2022 commits are certain to sign with Notre Dame. The only exception is Louisiana wide receiver Amorion Walker, who is deciding between honoring his commitment to Notre Dame or flipping and signing with Michigan.

    Notre Dame enters the day with the nation's 7th ranked recruiting class according to Rivals and 247Sports.

