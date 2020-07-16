IrishBreakdown
SI All-American: Breaking Down Notre Dame WR Commit Lorenzo Styles Jr.

Bryan Driskell

SI All-American launched its first group of evaluations for the 2021 class. Notre Dame wide receiver commit Lorenzo Styles Jr. was listed as a candidate for the SI All-American squad.

Here is the SI evaluation of Styles:

Prospect: WR Lorenzo Styles Jr.
Projected Position: Wide Receiver
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 170 pounds
School: Pickerington (Ohio) Central
Committed to: Notre Dame

Frame: Lean and athletic frame that could stand to hold more weight, but likely won’t ever need to play too far over 200 pounds.

Athleticism: This is easy explosion. He played both ways for Pickerington, showing extreme quickness and long speed. He played corner, wideout, safety, running back, you name it, and made an impact everywhere. Scary in the open field.

Instincts: Knows where he is on the field at all times and has a nose for the end zone. He also knows how to identify zone defenses and sit in the open pockets of the field. He’s got great pacing in his routes as well.

Polish: He can do just about anything you ask of him on the football field and do it at an elite level. He’s just an all-around great football player. Bends really well on routes like comebacks and double moves. The ability to create after the catch is elite as well.

Bottom Line: This is an offensive coordinator’s dream. You can give Styles the ball on jet sweeps, you can line him up in the slot and let him go deep. You can place him on the outside and let him run the full route tree or even line him up in the backfield. Just get him the ball.

To read the Irish Breakdown evaluation of Styles click HERE. To read the analysis of the Notre Dame 2021 class click HERE.

