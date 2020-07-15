SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Lorenzo Styles Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: WR Lorenzo Styles Jr.
Projected Position: Wide Receiver
Status: SI All-American candidate 
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 170 pounds 
School: Pickerington (Ohio) Central 
Committed to: Notre Dame  

Frame: Lean and athletic frame that could stand to hold more weight, but likely won’t ever need to play too far over 200 pounds. 

Athleticism: This is easy explosion. He played both ways for Pickerington, showing extreme quickness and long speed. He played corner, wideout, safety, running back, you name it, and made an impact everywhere. Scary in the open field. 

Instincts: Knows where he is on the field at all times and has a nose for the endzone. He also knows how to identify zone defenses and sit in the open pockets of the field. He’s got great pacing in his routes as well. 

Polish: He can do just about anything you ask of him on the football field and do it at an elite level. He’s just an all-around great football player. Bends really well on routes like comebacks and double moves. The ability to create after the catch is elite as well. 

Bottom Line: This is an offensive coordinator’s dream. You can give Styles the ball on jet sweeps, you can line him up in the slot and let him go deep. You can place him on the outside and let him run the full route tree or even line him up in the backfield. Just get him the ball.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American watch list: 16 Oregon commits and 22 key Duck targets named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate O'Mega Blake Highlights and Evaluation

O'Mega Blake is a wide receiver prospect from South Pointe High School in Rock Hill, S.C. Blake is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Montaye Dawson Highlights and Evaluation

Montaye Dawson is a running back prospect from All Saints' Episcopal School in Fort Worth, Texas. Dawson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Dylan Goffney Highlights and Evaluation

Dylan Goffney is a wide receiver prospect from Bridgeland High School in Cypress, Texas. Goffney is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Donovan McMillon Highlights and Evaluation

Donovan McMillon is a safety prospect from Peters Township High School in Canonsburg, Pa. McMillon is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Shafeek Smith Highlights and Evaluation

Shafeek Smith is a cornerback prospect from Imhotep Institute Charter High School in Philadelphia, Pa. Smith is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Davis is an offensive line prospect from Creekside High School in Fairburn, Ga. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Ahmari Huggins-Bruce Highlights and Evaluation

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce is a wide receiver prospect from Dillon High School in Dillon, SC. Bruce is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Grayson James Highlights and Evaluation

Grayson James is a quarterback prospect from John Paul II High School in Plano, Texas. James is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate TJ Sanders Highlights and Evaluation

TJ Sanders is a defensive line prospect from Marion High School in Marion, S.C. Sanders is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American