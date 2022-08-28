Notre Dame Notebook: Mike Mickens Talks Notre Dame Cornerbacks

The Notre Dame cornerback position is one of the biggest question marks on the Irish squad this season, but there are reasons for optimism. There is no doubt that group will be challenged in the opener, and it must play well in all of Notre Dame's big games in 2022.

Assistant Mike Mickens enters his third season coaching the position. He had plenty to say about his unit following a recent Notre Dame practice.

Clarence Lewis Bouncing Back

The bowl game struggles of then sophomore Clarence Lewis Bowl are well documented. They were particularly glaring when Oklahoma State switched to a four wide receiver alignment in the second half. Mickens is confident the now veteran corner will move on and learn from the experience.

"He’s self-aware,” Mickens said of Lewis. "He holds himself to the utmost standard. As a coach, I will hold him to a high standard as well. He’s self-aware of what game he had. Sometimes he has to go through those growing pains. He was only a true sophomore at that time. I get it’s at the end of the year. Everybody has poor games sometimes.

"He’s fine, it doesn’t waver," continued Mickens. "That’s our deal: One play, one life. Well, it was one game, one life. That doesn’t define who he is as a player. I have all the trust in the world in him and I know he’s a great player. He’s played a lot of games for us.”

Field vs. Boundary

Senior cornerback Cam Hart played the field corner (wide side of the field), while Lewis was on the boundary last season. That will continue, based on where they each played when the media was present in fall camp. Mickens explained the traits for each position.

“You’d like the longer body into the boundary and physicality a little more into the boundary because they’ve got the run game getting at them a little faster that way,” Mickens explained. “But cover skills, I want them both to be elite, on both sides of the ball. Obviously you’re going to get a little more one on one matchups to the boundary, a little more space to the field, quickness to the field and things of that nature.

“But field corner, you have to be great in space and see the whole picture,” he continued. “There’s a lot more things going on with it. But I require these guys, they have to know both and be able to play both. The demand in the room is we’re going to be physical no matter what.”

Cam Hart’s Breakout Season

Hart broke through in a big way last season. He made his first career start in the season opener of his junior season and never looked back, starting all 13 Irish games on the field side.

“I think he’s just continued to grow in the position,” Mickens said. “Really, his full true year of playing was last year at that position in college. He’s just a very mature kid. The way he studies. The way he has a plan in what he wants to accomplish on the field, that’s what makes him special.

“The thing with him being (out) in the spring is he got a lot of mental work,” Mickens continued. “He got to take a step back and see it from my lens, a coach’s lens, and be able to say, Okay. Then you hear him be able to help coach and critique it. He’s very mature, he stayed in there. He can help with it and go on the sideline and talk to the young guys about different things as well.”

On Benjamin Morrison

Freshman corner Benjamin Morrison might have been the biggest surprise of fall training camp. The former four-star recruit from Phoenix, Ariz. first opened eyes when he got on campus for summer workouts and he kept it going with his play during fall camp.

“He just kept his head down and went and competed,” said Mickens. “That’s our motto in our room. It’s always our motto on the team – competitive spirit. That’s what he did. He came and attacked summer workouts, attacked the playbook, then got on the field and keeps attacking each day.”

Morrison told reporters that Mickens is the most competitive person. So, what’s Mickens’ response?

“He just knows what my mentality is,” Mickens said. “We want to win everything. If you’re competing, you’ve got to win. That’s our mindset. I call it, ‘Deny my man.’ So our room is get the job done, however we can. You’ve got to win on one on one and on eleven, do our deal.”

On Jaden Mickey

Fellow freshman corner Jaden Mickey opened eyes himself as an early enrollee in the spring. He had a good fall camp as well.

“He’s just competitive,” Mickens said of Mickey. "(He) goes out to work every day. He’s not an up and down dude. He loves the game of football. He’s an energy provider and he goes out and works on his craft each day. When you know what you get out of a player, you love it.

“He’s very mature,” Mickens continued. “He plays in his zone, doesn’t play out of his zone. That’s what you love about him. Each player is different. You want them to play in their zone. However that zone is, let’s get to the highest level we can get to with it. That’s how it is.”

Tariq Bracy Playing Inside And Outside

Fifth-year senior TaRiq Bracy has seen some ups and downs in his first four years. He lost his field corner job to Lewis two years ago, but he became a very reliable nickel back last year and continues in that role this season. But he has also shown that he can still play outside when needed.

“He’s just seen a lot of ball, has grown a lot, (and) obviously has been through a lot here at Notre Dame,” Mickens said. “I think that’s helped him a lot. He’s very smart. He can pick up systems and understand different things we’re trying to do. You can put a lot on his plate and he can do it. A lot of people forget, but he played safety, corner and nickel in the Virginia Tech game. It just shows you he has the ability to handle a lot of stuff on his plate.”

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter