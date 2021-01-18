Breaking Down Notre Dame DE Commit Tyson Ford

Notre Dame picked up a major commitment in its 2022 class when St. Louis (Mo.) Burroughs defensive end Tyson Ford pledged to the Irish. It was a major commitment for Notre Dame, who landed a top player in the class, and beat out Oklahoma and Georgia to get him.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast, publisher Bryan Driskell and IB contributor Brian Smith break down this commitment, and dive into Ford's game.

The episode begins with some discussion of the back story of Ford's commitment, and the impact newly hired defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman had on this decision. That is followed by a breakdown of Ford's game, which includes analysis of his size, strength, athleticism and upside. That is followed by how he fits into the Fighting Irish defense and how this pickup could impact Notre Dame picking up other talented defensive players in the class.

