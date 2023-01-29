Notre Dame kicked off its 2024 offensive recruiting class with big-time quarterback CJ Carr. That helped spark a great start to the class and gave the Fighting Irish one of the best quarterbacks, and overall prospects, in the 2024 class.

Here's the Irish Breakdown commit profile for Carr.

CJ CARR PROFILE

Hometown/High School: Saline, Mich./Saline

Height/Weight: 6-3, 190

IB Grade: 5.0 (Top 25 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 5.0

Player Comp: Joe Burrow, LSU

2022 Stats: 222 com., 326 att., 68.1%, 2,685 pass yards, 26 TD, 5 INT / 221 rush yards, 7 TD

2021 Stats: 2,696 pass yards, 28 TD, 4 INT

Recruited By: Tommy Rees

Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Wisconsin, Penn State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Missouri, Maryland, Minnesota, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Arizona, Indiana, Kansas

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals: 4-star - No. 14 overall - No. 4 QB

ESPN: 4-star - No. 29 overall - No. 5 QB

247Sports: 4-star - No. 33 overall - No. 5 QB

On3: 4-star - No. 138 overall - No. 12 QB

247 Composite: 4-star - No. 33 overall - No. 5 QB

On3 Consensus: 4-star - No. 33 overall - No. 5 QB

FILM ANALYSIS

Michigan native CJ Carr isn't just one of the best quarterbacks in the 2024 class, he's one of the best overall players. A combination of outstanding talent and exceptional football intelligence, Carr has the makings of a future star. Carr has everything you want in a modern quarterback.

He is smart, accurate, possesses a quick and compact delivery, is mobile and plays with a lot of guts. The 6-3, 190-pound quarterback can already make all the throws you want in the deep, intermediate and short zones. He throws with accuracy and his ball placement is top notch. He's an aggressive passer that is willing to attack the middle of the field and his timing/anticipation as a passer is elite for his age.

At times he'll take risks that he doesn't need to take, but that aggressiveness is something you want in a young quarterback. You can always coach up those decisions, but starting with his level of aggressiveness is something you want as a coach.

I am curious to see if his arm makes yet another jump as a senior. He throws a beautiful deep ball and gets very good zip on the football, and he throws with easy effort. If he gets even stronger as a senior his arm talent is going to become absurd.

Carr can rip a defense up from the pocket, but what truly puts him into the elite category is that he's a playmaker off script and throwing off platform as well. He's always been mobile and shown impressive escapability in the pocket, but he was a more impactful runner as a junior

Carr's combination of arm talent, feel for the game and mobility make him a special player, and there's still room for him to improve his game.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Notre Dame wants a quarterback that can first and foremost be a great decision maker. Carr, like all young quarterbacks, will need to continue developing here but he shows a great football IQ. His decision making, timing and ball placement are perfect for the Notre Dame offense, and he's willing and able to push the ball down the field. Notre Dame doesn't "need" a quarterback that can make plays with his legs, but when that is there it makes the position even more dangerous, and Carr certainly has that ability.

Notre Dame took a bit of a chance taking him so early, but it has paid off in a big way. His game has only gotten better and his leadership in the 2024 class has already paid major dividends.

