Irish Breakdown TV: Recruiting Needs For Notre Dame In The 2023 Class - Offense Edition

Breaking down the needs for Notre Dame on the offensive recruiting trail in the 2023 class

Notre Dame needs a strong recruiting haul on offense in 2023, and right now there are only two commits in the class. But Notre Dame has finally completed its offensive staff, which means the Irish can now get everyone on the same page and ramp things up on the recruiting trail.

In our latest show we break down what the needs are for the staff as they make their push for the 2023 class. We go position-by-position and take a three-fold look. We discuss the numbers needs at each position based on the current roster, we look at the type of talent needed at each position and we discuss to players to know at this point.

Of course any discussion about Notre Dame's 2023 offensive recruiting needs to start with quarterback, which means we spent time talking about Detroit quarterback Dante Moore. The five-star signal caller is a must-get for Notre Dame, and he's a great fit for the Irish program. We also discuss the potential for a second quarterback in the class.

Next we talk about the wide receiver position. We go over the numbers needs, which are a lot, before talking about the need to also land complementary players. The board is deep right now and we discuss a number of the top wideouts on the board.

The offensive line is the next topic of conversation. There are three talented offensive tackles on the board right now, and all three are must gets. Of course we are talking about Samson Okunlola, Monroe Freeling and Charles Jagusah.

Notre Dame already has a commitment at running back (Sedrick Irvin Jr.) and tight end (Cooper Flanagan). The Irish have met their numbers needs in the class, but we discuss scenarios that could result in Notre Dame pushing for a second player at those positions in this class.

