Notre Dame 2023 Big Board: Quarterbacks

Notre Dame enters the 2023 cycle needing to hit a home run at quarterback. Fortunately for Notre Dame the class is loaded with talented quarterbacks. Below is a breakdown and rank of each quarterback, as well as Irish Breakdown's grades for each prospect.

QUARTERBACK RANKINGS

1. Dante Moore - 6-2, 195 - Detroit (Mich.) King

2. Christopher Vizzina - 6-3, 200 - Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood

3. Jackson Arnold - 6-1, 190 - Denton (Texas) Guyer

4. Avery Johnson - 6-3, 170 - Maize (Kan.) High School

*** As more prospects get added to the board they will be graded, ranked and added to this board.

PROSPECT ANALYSIS

1) Dante Moore - 6-2, 195 - Detroit (Mich.) King

IB Grade: 5.0 (Top 25 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 5.0

2021 Stats: 3,047 yards, 70.0%, 40 TD, 3 INT

Junior Highlights

Analysis - Moore isn't just my top quarterback on the Notre Dame board, he's currently my top overall quarterback in the entire 2023 class. Moore is a special player that has all the desired tools for an elite quarterback, which includes an incredibly high football IQ, proven production, character and he's a winner.

This is a young quarterback with special arm talent. Moore can throw the ball deep with power, the ball jumps out of his hand with authority on the tougher downfield/intermediate throws and he has excellent touch when he needs to use it. Moore is an effortless thrower with a lightning quick release, he can adjust his arm angle when needed and he has excellent pocket presence.

There isn't anything you need a quarterback to do with his arm that Moore doesn't do at a high level. He still has a bit of an under-developed frame that is going to take off when he gets into a college strength program. That is going to result in another jump in power, which is scary for future college defenses.

Moore has other elite tools that make him a special thrower of the football. He processes reads quickly and shows exceptional anticipation for his age. Moore showed an advanced feel for throwing players open going back to his sophomore season. The King standout also shows top-level ball placement, which makes him incredibly accurate.

Moore is a quality athlete that can do damage with his legs when he wants to, but he chooses to use his athleticism to extend plays in the pass game.

In three seasons as a high school starter, Moore has passed for 5,992 yards, completed 70% of his passes and tossed 82 touchdown passes while being picked off just nine times.

2) Christopher Vizzina - 6-4, 205 - Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

2021 Stats: 2,065 yards, 68.4%, 16 TD, 4 INT

Junior Highlights

Analysis - Vizzina is an emerging quarterback that broke onto the scene after a quality 2021 season. He went from mostly unknown going into his junior campaign to being one of the top ranked passers in the class by the end of it.

The first thing that stands out about Vizzina is his frame. At 6-4 and 205 pounds with a still developing frame he certainly has the prototype size that scouts and evaluators look for. The next thing that jumps out at me with Vizzina is his deep ball. He throws one of the best deep balls in the class, showing the ability to get it deep and throw it with very good touch and accuracy.

Vizzina has a bit of a long release, but he is able to speed it up when he needs to and he can still throw a bit off platform. His long release also includes Vizzina quickly patting the ball before he throws, even when he throws on the run. It doesn't seem to impact his accuracy, so if he can improve his timing as a passer and get the ball out earlier in the read it shouldn't be a concern for him at the next level. I would, however, try to at least work that pat out of his game.

As he fills out his frame I expect Vizzina to get more zip on the football. He has a good arm now but the ball doesn't really explode out of his hand on the intermediate throws, but as I said I expect that to improve as he fills out. Vizzina learning to use his drive leg a bit better would also give him a bit more zip.

Vizzina is a good athlete and is strong in the pocket and can bounce off sack attempts. He can extend plays with his legs and can be a chain mover at the next level at the very least. Vizzina throws very well on the run and can make plays off script.

3) Jackson Arnold - 6-1, 190 - Denton (Texas) Guyer

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

2021 Stats: 3,921 yards, 66.5%, 34 TD, 5 INT

Junior Highlights

Analysis - Arnold is another prospect whose game made a big jump as a junior. He was a solid player for Denton Guyer as a sophomore while playing behind Eli Stowers, but his game really took off as a junior once he became the full-time starter.

Arnold doesn't have the elite physical tools of other top quarterbacks in the class but he is a gamer and he makes a ton of plays as both a passer and runner. In the pocket he has a throwing style that is very clean, compact and repeatable. He keeps a good base, his throwing motion is fast and he can drive the ball relatively well.

When he gets a clean pocket and stays with his mechanics Arnold throws a really, really good football. He throws a good deep ball with impressive touch and he can drive the ball over the middle well. His quick release allows him to get the ball out quickly and he can adapt arm angles when needed. Vizzina is also an impressive athlete that is a threat on designed runs, but he's most impressive when things break down in the pass game.

Arnold can get inconsistent with his pocket mechanics and he'll rush things quite a bit when he gets pressured. He'll need to improve his pocket presence, which isn't surprising considering the fact he's only been a full-time starter for one season. With more experience I also expect his timing and ability to process through reads to improve.

There's a lot to like about this Oklahoma commit and he has plenty of room for improvement.

4) Avery Johnson - 6-2, 170 - Maize (Kan.) HS

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 250 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

2021 Stats: 2,550 yards, 56.5%, 20 TD, 6 INT

Junior Highlights

Analysis - Johnson is way behind the other players on this board from a pure throwing standpoint, but he's hands down the best athlete and runner of the group. He also has the biggest gap between his current grade and his potential for improvement.

You can't break down Johnson without first starting with his athleticism and playmaking skills. Johnson can really run, showing not just good speed but also impressive foot quickness and agility. Johnson isn't just a good athlete for a quarterback, he could legitimately move to wide receiver at the next level and still be a Power 5 caliber recruit. He's a big-time threat on designed runs, he is a dangerous scrambler and as a junior he showed an improved ability to use his athleticism to buy time in the pocket so he could make plays as a thrower.

A lot of what Johnson does as a passer is off script. He's the prototype street ball player whose passing game is enhanced by his running ability. He is highly effective throwing on the run and his arm strength took a jump as a junior. Johnson got a bit more zip on the football and he has a relatively clean throwing motion from the pocket. If he makes the same improvements as a passer next season as he did going into his junior season you could see him rise up the rankings and see more and more schools push for him.

His consistency from a mechanics standpoint need to improve and he has to learn to be more effective from the pocket, but he throws a good deep ball, he can drive the ball over the middle and he's an effective RPO thrower.

