Charles Jagusah Ready For Final Visit To Notre Dame In Advance Of A Decision

Notre Dame's offensive line board is simple. There are four committed players already in the class and two studs the Fighting Irish staff is trying to close on. Any dream scenario for Notre Dame in its 2023 class involves landing both players. One, Monroe Freeling, was on campus this past weekend. On Sunday the other stud blocker, Charles Jagusah, is making his third trip of the year to campus for his official visit.

Jagusah has been set on remaining patient with his process since he knew his mother would not be able to fully become part of things until her work schedule loosened during the month of June. Even before that, Sheila Doak was impressed with the phone conversations that had taken place between her and the Notre Dame coaching staff.

She also entered the official visit schedule knowing that Charles felt more at home during his visits to South Bend, because the players and campus community reminded him of home more than any other campus. Jagusah has recently returned from official visits to Missouri and Arkansas, two programs pushing hard for the talented tackle.

“The visits are going great so far," Jagusah told Irish Breakdown. “We just got back from Arkansas, and it was a really great trip. The campus is a beautiful campus, and the trip was just generally a lot of fun.”

Now the family prepares for the final two crucial visits to Michigan on June 17-18 and Notre Dame on June 19-20. The Wolverines have long been viewed as the biggest competition for the Fighting Irish according to most recruiting services. Michigan also has a rich tradition of great offensive line play and development to the NFL.

Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman head coach Fritz Dieudonne believes the Fighting Irish began to separate themselves early in the process.

“As a staff they made Charles feel like a priority," Dieudonne explained. "Then, once Charles and I met with Coach (Harry) Hiestand, we could tell that he had done his homework on Charles. Then, getting to watch the practices and observe how well the coaches communicated made us even more comfortable.”

Notre Dame will get the last crack at the five-star recruit that On3 ranks as the No. 7 overall player and No. 1 offensive tackle in the country. The tone of the visit seems to be like other top recruits when it comes to the Fighting Irish. The staff will have the challenge of impressing Mrs. Doak, but her eyes will admittedly be on Charles as she watches his interaction with the staff and players. Her son has already shared with her his thoughts about Notre Dame, and now she wants to see if things line up with what she has heard thus far.

For Jagusah, this is a visit about confirmation.

“I know how great Notre Dame is," Jagusah detailed. "I’m looking forward to walking around with my mom and letting her see everything. I think she’s really going to like it.”

For much of his recruitment, Jagusah has remained steadfast that he’s in no rush to make an announcement and would have no problem taking things into the fall. That was until he began to enjoy the process as he got deeper into things with anticipation of his mother getting a chance to experience visits with him and giving her thoughts on how she perceived everything.

Now, there is a good chance that a decision could be forthcoming no later than the start of his senior season in August. Coach Dieudonne hasn’t been spoken to his All-American lineman about the visits yet, but that time is coming soon.

“I haven’t spoken to him about things”, Dieudonne says. “We’ll start sorting things out after the visits and see how he’s feeling. I don’t think it’s a lot more to find out, but things will be up to him and his family.”

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @SD2Mics

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter