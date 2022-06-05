Charles Jagusah Ready For Visits In Advance Of Final Decision

It is going to be a busy month of July for Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman Catholic offensive tackle Charles Jagusah. The standout blocker has upcoming trips to Missouri (June 10-11), Arkansas (June 13-14), Michigan (June 17-18) and Notre Dame (June 19-21) this month, and after that it is decision time.

Notre Dame is working very, very hard to add Jagusah to its offensive line class in hopes of landing the nation's best line class. The Irish are off to a strong start after landing Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan standout Sam Pendleton and Belmont (N.C.) South Point star Sullivan Absher.

To truly have an elite line haul Notre Dame needs both Jagusah and Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside star Monroe Freeling. Notre Dame also loves Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle standout Elijah Paige. As much as Notre Dame wants Jagusah in the class it has not pushed him to speed up his timeline.

“I don’t feel any pressure (to commit),” Jagusah told Irish Breakdown. “Notre Dame and Coach (Harry) Hiestand have been great throughout the process. I’m definitely ready for these visits to get started.”

Jagusah has been extremely patient in how he’s approached his recruiting. His time was occupied with winning an IHSA wrestling championship in the heavyweight division until early March. After that, he chose to take time off to heal and enjoy time with friends. He was aware of the the enormity of the journey that he was about to embark upon and wanted to put things off more with planned community and school events approaching.

However, he got a nudge from a very important figure in his recruitment.

“Coach Fritz got on me good,” Jagusah said of Alleman head coach Fritz Dieudonne. “We had to get started and that’s what we did”.

Dieudonne has been the driving force behind Jagusah’s spring of enlightenment that saw him take trip to six schools. The trip to Notre Dame on April 9th was an eye opener on multiple levels for Jagusah and his coach. They knew what Notre Dame had to offer on and off the field, but their interest was more about the nuances of the program under Marcus Freeman.

Things like the communication between coaches and how the message is conveyed to the players, the teaching and performance of the second unit on the offensive line, and the vibe of the positional room and the campus community.

Prior to that April visit, Jagusah told Irish Breakdown that he was in no rush to decide and would have no problem taking his recruitment well into the fall. Then, after visiting multiple schools in April, Jagusah mentioned that a decision would probably come in August before the start of his football season. As he's gone through the process, it’s become more enjoyable for him and he’s becoming more sure of what he wants and what his top schools have to offer.

Coach Dieudonne couldn’t be happier with the way things have developed.

“The process is tiring and at times overwhelming,” Dieudonne told Irish Breakdown. “I think on some levels we feel relief and joy going into the visits. I’m extremely proud of how he’s handled things.”

As things have shifted with Jagusah and embraces the process even more, he resides at a place of understanding as he approaches his first visit next weekend. No doubt, there is a planned purpose between player and coach at how they will approach each visit. Speaking to them both this past week, there is a consensus amongst everyone involved. Notre Dame is the place that feels more like home than any other place. That understanding combined with the Fighting Irish receiving the last visit on his June calendar, may convince Jagusah to embrace a quicker decision.

“Mom being with me makes it special for sure,” Jagusah explained. “I hope to have an idea of my decision at the end of the month. Then, we’ll decide when to announce. It will be something simple.”

