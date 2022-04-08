Elite Offensive Lineman Charles Jagusah Ready To Get Back To Notre Dame

Notre Dame is set to host one of its biggest recruits this weekend when Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman Catholic standout offensive tackle Charles Jagusah gets back on campus. Jagusah will be on campus with his high school head coach on Saturday, April 9. It's his second trip to campus this year, with Jagusah first getting on campus back on January 29.

“We’ll be there on Saturday," Alleman coach Fritz Dieudonne told Irish Breakdown. "We think coming in on the weekend will give us a better sense of the O-line room and the coaches as well.”

After Jagusah won a state wrestling championship he took a step back from visits, choosing to spend time with his family and focus on cutting down his list of schools.

The motivation to start the recruiting visit process came from his head coach and his mother, Sheila Doak, who is the church musician for a local Catholic church back in Rock Island. Doak, along with her husband, laid the foundation of faith, family and community in Charles, and although she was shocked that he chose football, she’s not shocked at her son’s success on the gridiron.

“Charles has always been athletic,” Doak told Irish Breakdown. "At 18 months old he was balancing a skateboard. When he was four years old, he started wrestling and that’s when my brother noticed how strong his hips were. So, we knew it was time to start figuring things out and he keeps a running top five in his head, and Notre Dame has been one of those schools.”

Wrestling is a long-time family tradition going all the way back to Jagusah’s great uncle, John Doak, who was also a state champion, college champion (University of Illinois) and a professional wrestler. The grappling gene has been passed down with great success as two of the uncles were also champions.

“Sports has always brought our family together along with our faith," Doak stated. “That’s why Charles has such a great temperament and can adapt to any environment he’s in.”

After being home schooled until his eighth-grade year, Jagusah wanted to attend school with his friends, and his fun-loving personality blossomed even more in the community. Upon graduation, he then matriculated to Alleman Catholic, which is different environment and student in comparison to the public schools in Rock Island.

Jagusah and Dieudonne will trek to South Bend for a visit that’s been in the making since Notre Dame jumped to the top of his list by finding a way to be the first school to see him as soon the January contact period began. There was no doubt that he knew from that moment that the Fighting Irish wanted him.

“When Coach Fritz told me how much they wanted to be first, it meant a lot”, Jagusah said. "I’m big on feel and relationships and that made a big impression on me and my family.”

When asked what he’s looking forward to during his visit, Jagusah was clear on the list of things.

“I want to feel a connection to the school and the community," Jagusah noted. "I already know how great Coach (Harry) Hiestand is. Now, I get to watch how the O-line vibes with one another and spend some time with them.”

A strong visit could go a long way to Notre Dame possibly earning his commitment. Jagusah is also looking forward to experiencing all of Notre Dame on Saturday.

“I want to go to a place where even if things aren’t going well, I’ll still enjoy just being a student there," Jagusah stated.

Even though things are just beginning, Doak believes the process will be smooth and come down to the simplest factors for any school pursuing her son.

“These schools should know that this won’t come down to football," Doak stated. "It’s going to be about relationships, the community, and the connection Charles feels. He already knows that he wants to be a football analyst and eventually work in a front office, so it’s bigger than football for him”

Jagusah is ranked as a five-star recruit and the No. 7 player (No. 1 offensive tackle) in the entire country according to On3. He's also a Top 100 recruit according to 247Sports and ESPN. He has offers from Michigan, Oklahoma, Miami (Fla.), LSU, Wisconsin, Auburn, Tennessee, Iowa, Nebraska, Arkansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Iowa State, West Virginia and Vanderbilt.

