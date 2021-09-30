Elite 2022 Quarterback Set To Visit Notre Dame This Weekend

Notre Dame has added a surprise visitor to its recruiting visit schedule this weekend as it was reported that Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More five-star quarterback Walker Howard this weekend for an unofficial visit.

Howard has been committed to LSU since June of 2020, but this weekend he'll be in South Bend according Rivals regional analyst Sam Spiegelman, who covers Louisiana and Texas. Notre Dame, of course, already has a quarterback committed in the 2022 class, New Jersey native Steve Angeli.

According to Spiegelman this visit is due to his father's long relationship with Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. The elder Howard played quarterback at LSU from 1992-95, where he threw for over 6,000 yards during his career.

Howard is ranked as the nation's No. 49 overall player in the country by SI All-American and he ranks No. 23 on the 247Sports composite list. I ranked Howard as the nation's No. 7 overall quarterback when the summer SI All-American rankings were released.

Here is what I wrote about Howard in our breakdown:

"If you’re someone who loves power throwers then you are likely a big fan of Howard. Despite being just 6-1 and 195 pounds, Howard has one of the strongest arms in the class. His ability to power the ball down the field, both with deep balls over the top of the defense and driving 25-30 routes on a line, is outstanding.

"Howard is a confident quarterback that knows he has a strong arm, and he’s not afraid to use it to attack tight zones, the outside zones and his ability to throw on the run is impressive. Howard needs to put a bit more touch on the ball at times, and at times his ball placement gets spotty when sitting in the pocket. He’s not someone that is going to run for a bunch of yards at the next level, but he’s a quality athlete that can take advantage of open rush lanes and he can move the chains on certain designed runs as well, although with his lack of size I doubt his future colleges will want to subject him to a bunch of run game hits.

"Howard can go through bouts of inaccuracy, and there are two technical aspects that tends to be the fuel behind that. At times Howard will wind up too much and really try to power the ball, or to say a different way, at times he tries to throw serious fastballs. When that happens he tends to either over stride or his grip is so tight that it will alter his release point and drive the ball down. When he misses deep its due to him dipping his back shoulder too much, which again alters his release point and causes him to miss wide down the field. Clean those two areas up and he’s going to be even better."

