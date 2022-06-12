Notre Dame Standing Strong With Elite 2024 Tight End Jack Larsen

Notre Dame has built a strong bond with 2024 tight end Jack Larsen, who is a great fit for the Irish program on and off the field

If you think the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2023 recruiting class is outstanding, the 2024 class is looking to take things to a whole new level. Relationships between commits and prospects has played a huge role in putting the 2023 class together, and the 2024 class is no different, and maybe even better.

Notre Dame already has three commits in the 2024 class, and the most recent is Saline (Mich.) High School quarterback CJ Carr. The standout quarterback is very good friends with West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain, and of course he was the first player to commit to the Irish in the class.

Carr has a strong and growing relationship with Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic tight end Jack Larsen, one of the nation's best players at his position. Larsen is ranked as the nation's No. 49 overall player and No. 3 tight end in the 2024 class according to 247Sports.

The star tight end is coached by Mike Brodowicz, who sees a great deal of next-level potential in his young standout.

“The first time I saw him was during our Covid season,” Brodowicz told Irish Breakdown. "Remember, we didn’t play in the fall and our tryouts got pushed back to the spring. I look up and I see this 6-3, 215-pound kid running and moving naturally with great body control and ball tracking skills, and I knew we had a pretty good player on our hands. Now, we sit back and wait to see what he’s going to do every day to wow us.”

Larsen played football and basketball his freshman year at Charlotte Catholic. His most impressive feat was probably cracking the starting lineup of the basketball team as a freshman. Recently, he decided to forgo his sophomore season of basketball to solely focus on football. He stands out even more as a student holding a 3.9 GPA and respect throughout the school and the community for who he is as a leader and a person.

“His parents have done an amazing job raising him,” Brodowicz explained. "He’s a better person than he is an athlete. He knows what he wants out of life and his faith is very important to him and helps him handle all of the attention that he gets.”

The athletic pass catcher currently holds over two dozen scholarship offers from some of the best programs in the nation. Notre Dame, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Florida State, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M are just a sampling of his impressive offer list.

There is one school, however, that stands above the rest.

“Notre Dame has done an amazing job recruiting him," detailed Brodowicz. “They’ve really made him feel like something special is going to happen there under Marcus Freeman. He loves the way they compete in practice and that stood out to him because he’s competitive with a work ethic that’s second to none.”

Tight ends coach Gerad Parker and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees are the driving forces behind Larsen's early fondness for Notre Dame.

Under Brodowicz, the Charlotte Catholic program is about education, character development and winning state championships, and Larsen has checked all three of those boxes during his first two years. Brodowicz is also a believer in putting the team first and recommends that his players commit early to give them an opportunity to focus on team goals and to protect them in case of injury, as most FBS programs honor commitments despite injury.

He has made the same recommendation to Larsen and his family and sees things wrapping up soon.

“Right now, Jack is finishing up 7 on 7," Brodowicz said. "He’s close to making a decision. We’ll sit down with him and his parents in a couple of weeks and sort things out. I told him to use the month of June to do his due diligence, so he can decide. Our summer camp for the season is coming up soon and we want things out of the way, so he should be making an announcement after we meet.”

Based on how things have gone so far, that could spell very good news for the Notre Dame 2024 recruiting class.

