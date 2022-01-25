Notre Dame Continues To Make Luke Montgomery A Priority After Coaching Change

Friday Night Lights are the standard for Luke Montgomery and Findlay (Ohio) High School. Those lights happen to be indoors now as the two-way terror at the line of scrimmage now patrols the paint for the Trojans’ basketball team.

At 6-5 and 265 pounds, Montgomery is a two-sport athlete with a special mix of speed and power that was offered by several of the best programs in college football. He narrowed that list to six schools in late November and the race for his services continues to heat up. That list is comprised of Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Michigan and Penn State.

Notre Dame was all over Montgomery when former defensive line coach Mike Elston was still with the program. With Elston the Fighting Irish staff has remained hot and heavy after Montgomery, with Chad Bowden immediately grabbing the baton. Findlay head coach Stefan Adams now watches the prized four-star athlete from the stands instead of the sidelines on Friday nights and continues to be awed by what he sees.

“Luke is a freak athletically," Adams said. "You would be hard pressed to find an offensive lineman in the country that’s as good as him.”

The Fighting Irish were initially recruiting Montgomery exclusively as a defensive lineman, but the return of Harry Hiestand to the coaching staff and the loss of Elston has opened some new possibilities from both sides. Hiestand’s ability to transform long athletic offensive lineman into elite players at the tackle and guard positions makes Notre Dame even more appealing than they previously were.

“Luke can play whatever position he wants to play, and the sky is the limit for his talent and skill set," Adams continued. "He could play tackle or kick inside and be an elite guard.”

Montgomery has been low key about his recruitment, choosing to focus on the basketball season and his teammates. He knows the decision that awaits him in the coming months, and he’s committed to enjoying the full process.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman continues to be a road warrior on the recruiting trail in the month of January, and he’ll be at Findlay later this week to visit the young versatile big man. Freeman and Bowden clearly want Montgomery to be part of an already impressive 2023 class.

Montgomery is a consensus Top 100 recruit. He is ranked No. 59 overall (No. 5 interior lineman) by On3, No. 70 overall (No. 5 offensive tackle) by ESPN, No. 74 overall (No. 7 offensive tackle) and No. 83 overall (No. 7 offensive tackle) by Rivals.

