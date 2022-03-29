Latest Nuggets On Five-Star Notre Dame Commit Keon Keeley

Notre Dame has already begun what is the most pivotal period for the 2023 recruiting class, which includes the Irish hosting a number of outstanding prospects. In the last two weeks the Fighting Irish staff has hosted three five-star recruits, another Top 50 prospect and there is currently a five-star quarterback on campus.

One of those five-star visitors was Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep end Keon Keeley, who has been committed to Notre Dame since this past summer. We did some digging on how that visit went and have some very important and intriguing nuggets on his visit.

You can read the latest intel in the link below, which sends you to the Irish Breakdown premium forum.

LATEST KEON KEELEY INTEL

Keeley is an exceptional talent and is a key to Notre Dame not only landing an elite 2023 class, but to putting an elite defense on the field in future seasons.

Keeley has taken several visits since committing to Notre Dame, including recent trips to Florida and Ohio State. Keeping him in the class is vital for the head coach Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish staff. Keeley is to the defense what Dante Moore is to the offense, and together they are absolute must-gets for the Irish staff.

