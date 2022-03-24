Skip to main content

Notre Dame Prospect Profile: QB Dante Moore

DANTE MOORE PROFILE

Hometown: Detroit, Mich.
High School: Martin Luther King Jr. High School

Height: 6-2
Weight: 195

IB Grade: 5.0 (Top 25 caliber prospect)
Upside Grade: 5.0

Offers: Notre Dame, Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Florida, Florida State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Miami (Fla.), Auburn, Wisconsin, UCLA, Tennessee, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Arkansas, Kentucky, Virginia, Louisville, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Indiana, Texas Tech, Maryland, Purdue, Arizona State, Syracuse, Illinois, Cincinnati

Recruited By: Tommy Rees

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals: 5-star - No. 6 overall - No. 3 quarterback
247Sports: 4-star - No. 8 overall - No. 4 quarterback
ESPN: 4-star - No. 14 overall - No. 3 quarterback
On3: 4-star - No. 49 overall - No. 5 quarterback
Composite: 5-star - No. 6 overall - No. 3 quarterback

FILM ANALYSIS

Moore isn't just my top quarterback on the Notre Dame board, he's currently my top overall quarterback in the entire 2023 class. Moore is a special player that has all the desired tools for an elite quarterback, which includes an incredibly high football IQ, proven production, character and he's a winner.

This is a young quarterback with special arm talent. Moore can throw the ball deep with power, the ball jumps out of his hand with authority on the tougher downfield/intermediate throws and he has excellent touch when he needs to use it. Moore is an effortless thrower with a lightning quick release, he can adjust his arm angle when needed and he has excellent pocket presence.

There isn't anything you need a quarterback to do with his arm that Moore doesn't do at a high level. He still has a bit of an under-developed frame that is going to take off when he gets into a college strength program. That is going to result in another jump in power, which is scary for future college defenses.

Moore has other elite tools that make him a special thrower of the football. He processes reads quickly and shows exceptional anticipation for his age. Moore showed an advanced feel for throwing players open going back to his sophomore season. The King standout also shows top-level ball placement, which makes him incredibly accurate.

Moore is a quality athlete that can do damage with his legs when he wants to, but he chooses to use his athleticism to extend plays in the pass game.

In three seasons as a high school starter, Moore has passed for 5,992 yards, completed 70% of his passes and tossed 82 touchdown passes while being picked off just nine times.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

