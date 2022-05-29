There Is Still Plenty To Figure Out For Wide Receiver Malik Elzy

Illinois wide receiver Malik Elzy is still working through the recruiting process in hopes of finding the school that gives him all he wants

The Blue and Gold game was the pinnacle of the spring for 2023 four-star wide receiver Malik Elzy from Chicago (Ill.) Simeon. The environment was amazing to him, from the returning players to the coaches, recruits and the game itself. He found himself staring about Notre Dame Stadium as the game was going on, imagining the stadium filled on a fall Saturday with him jumping over a defender to haul in a touchdown pass.

“I remember thinking how dope it would be to catch a touchdown in the stadium,” Elzy told Irish Breakdown. “That atmosphere is something I can’t forget.’

The 6-3, 195-pound pass catcher self admittedly has a tremendous chip on his shoulder that stems from his competitive nature and desire to be the best. He feels he is the best player in the state of Illinois, even though he is ranked second or third depending on the recruiting service.

Then, there is the unfinished business of a state championship that he wants to deliver along with his teammates. His performance in last year’s playoff loss still drives him in every off-season workout and camp. Immediately after leaving the Blue & Gold game, Elzy made his way to Indianapolis for the Rivals camp where he dominated the competition. The very next weekend, he and his 7 on 7 teammates won the national tournament in Tampa.

“The camp went really well,” Elzy detailed. “Winning nationals was incredible. Especially, being able to do it with my guys, Imarion Stewart, K’Vion Thunderbird, Logan Lester, Kyan Berry and Khalil Tate.”

There is no dilemma about how Elzy feels about Notre Dame and wide receiver coach Chansi Stuckey. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has been the point man in Elzy’s recruitment from the beginning, going to see several games and building a great relationship. Once Stuckey came in, the collaborative effort that we continue to hear about from the Notre Dame coaching staff from several recruits was well received by the young pass catcher and his coaches.

Elzy can clearly see himself developing into an NFL receiver at Notre Dame, but there is a lot for him and those in his inner circle to discuss as his planned commitment date of late August approaches.

I’ve got a lot to think about,” Elzy explained. “I know I’m going to be successful, but I’m looking for that special place for me.”

There are almost 30 offers on the table, but Elzy has yet to publicly release a list of his top schools. Talking to Elzy and you get the sense of the best relationships with certain programs and each school provides a different opportunity.

Michigan State and Cincinnati are programs coming off fantastic seasons with productive receivers that Elzy can use to gauge development and opportunity.

Tennessee has done a tremendous job with wide receiver coach Kelcy Pope leading the way along the early playing chances and an opportunity to play with Nico Iamaleava.

Then there is Brett Bielema and the Illinois Fighting Illini, who have done a fantastic job establishing the fact that they want to make Elzy and fellow Chicagoan Khalil Tate the centerpiece of the rebuild at Illinois. Bielema has deep roots in recruiting the Chicago area and the state of Illinois going back to his time at Wisconsin. Elzy knows he can walk in and immediately become a major part of the offensive scheme. He will be visiting Champaign from June 3-5.

Elzy wants to win. That’s all he talks about when he discusses football, and that’s why Notre Dame intrigues him so much. The opportunity to play in big time games and winning a national championship is something he’s always thought about, and he believes several programs can give him that.

With Elzy planning to commit in August, there are some other targets at receiver making decisions in June and July that could force Elzy’s hand if he really wants to be part of the Fighting Irish program, or those decisions could clear a path to him ultimately choosing Notre Dame, or another school. There are no current plans to visit Notre Dame in June, but he’s talking with Coach Stuckey to possibly set something up.

