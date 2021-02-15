Notre Dame Recruiting Profile: WR Kaleb Brown

One of the best athletes in the entire country is in Notre Dame's back yard. That would be Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita wide receiver Kaleb Brown.

KALEB BROWN PROFILE

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

High School: St. Rita

Height: 5-11

Weight: 180

IB Grade: 4.5 (Top 50 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 5.0

Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Louisville, Boston College, Kentucky, Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Duke, Illinois, Kansas

Recruited By: Tommy Rees

RECRUITING RANKINGS

FILM ANALYSIS

If I could design the perfect slot receiver in a lab that player would look a whole lot like Kaleb Brown. Yes, he can play outside, but Brown has all the traits you want in a potential slot player, and he's not even close to being a finished product. Brown is one of the best offensive players in the entire country, and he's in Notre Dame's back yard.

Brown is an explosive athlete that combines all the traits you want in a wideout. He possesses an elite burst, which allows him to get to full speed within just a couple of steps, and he combines an excellent second gear with that trait. Brown is also a sudden athlete that makes immediate cuts, and he can then accelerate out of that break and get back to full speed.

Brown's suddenness is evident in every part of the game. As a prep player you see it mostly when he has the ball in his hands. Brown played mostly running back as a sophomore, and he shows the agility and vision to do major damage with the ball in his hands. On the camp circuit you see that suddenness as a route runner, and with more coaching he's going to end up as an elite route runner. His ability to quickly plant and explode out of cuts is already dangerous, and he's got plenty of room for improvement with this part of his game.

Brown is also a strong athlete, and he has the lower body strength you normally see in a running back. That's part of what makes him so dangerous with the ball in his hands. He can run through arm tackles with ease, and we've already talked about the acceleration we see after contact. Brown also has an advanced upper body, which he uses naturally as a stiff arm in space.

We don't see Brown catch the ball much on his high school film, but in the few snaps we see it you can quickly see how strong his hands are and how confident he is in them. He has just ridiculous one-handed catches in camp settings, but I don't really care about those. It's a cool highlight, but players get very few chances to make one-handed grabs. More impressive is his hand strength, how fast his hands get out to the football and his advanced his ability to track the ball is for a sophomore.

Brown only falls short of a five-star grade because he's still developing as a wide receiver. He's a five-star athlete and I will be shocked if he isn't a five-star after we get a chance to see him as a junior, and certainly by his senior season. This is a special offensive weapon.

Sophomore Highlights

GRADE KEY

5.0 - Elite player

4.5 - All-American caliber player

4.0 - Multi-year starter

3.5 - Key role player / Late career-starter

3.0 - Backup

